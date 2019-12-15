InsuredMine Inc.: Free Webinar - Automate Customer Engagement

Press Releases InsuredMine Press Release

Upcoming webinar on December 18, 2019 addresses how Independent Insurance Agents can automate part of their Customer Engagement with a series of email drips, text messages at different stages of the customer journey.

Agencies need to have a minimum of 10 types of Email Automation Series. 1. Welcome Kit 2. Renewal Reminders 3. Birthdays/Anniversaries/Holidays 4. X-dates/Re-engage (Lost Clients) 5. Client Pulse (Google Reviews) 6. Surveys/Feedback 7. Referral Request 8. Account Review (Annual/Qtrly) 9. Cross Sales 10. Thank you



80% of customers say the experience a company provides is as important as its products and services. Deliver experience to deliver Value.



Join InsuredMine for an in-depth session followed by Q&A on how to Automate Customer Engagement and how it can be used for quick results.



December 18, 2019

2:00 – 3:00 pm CST



Registration is now open at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_H9w-Ro2hSB6yD4R33etOOg?fbclid=IwAR1JVq7Jw4E-lPtsVnAK5NLWAW3kuKeijs8nnCfyBO8-rnSuexgkVuNPht0



About InsuredMine Inc.

InsuredMine is a digital platform that offers a set of tools for agency efficiency and engagement with customers. The platform features UX-focused Mobile App for the Insured, an AI-driven chatbot to handle customer service, and an analytics-powered agency portal for email automation and prospect management CRM. For more information, visit www.insuredmine.com or email us at support@insuredmine.com.



Media Contact:

InsuredMine

Sridevi Talluri

503-822-0092



www.insuredmine.com



