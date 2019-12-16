Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc. Embraces the Lessons of "Blood Diamond" & the Kimberley Process

Press Releases Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc. Press Release

"Blood Diamond's" ethical, social & environmental message(s) are bolstered by Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s loose colorless diamond and natural colored fancy diamond conflict-free acquisition policy in strict accordance with the Kimberley Process.

Miami, FL, December 16, 2019 --(



DWGI (https://www.diamondwholesalegroup.com & https://www.wholesalediamondrough.com) continues to embrace the stern lessons of Warner Brothers Pictures film Blood Diamond, as well as additional films and other media that shed light on the disturbing subject matter of conflict diamonds.



In a recent presentation to International Diamond Trade Stakeholders, during DWGI's Quarterly December 2019 Premium Rough Diamond Tender, DWGI's Diamond Acquisition Staff stressed and highlighted that: "It is a story that needs to be told - if we are to prevent continuing tragedies flowing from from the prior abuse of diamond revenues. However, it is equally important to note that in peaceful African countries, diamonds have contributed needed funds that responsible governments have used to build roads, schools and housing. Diamond revenues have also helped governments greatly in Africa's battle with the AIDS and EBOLA pandemic."



Today, the Kimberley Process regulates 99% of the world's rough diamond supply to prevent the proliferation and sale of conflict diamonds. Russia will serve as the Kimberley Process Chair in 2020, with Botswana assuming the Chair in 2021 in furtherance of saving current and future generations from the scourge of war due to blood diamonds.



DWGI fully warrants that all of its certified loose colorless natural diamonds, loose colored fancy natural diamonds, premium rough diamonds and hand-made custom jewelry is conflict-free and in full compliance with all applicable Kimberley Process Regulations and United Nations Resolutions. In addition, Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc., by and through its professional trade association membership(s), assists in furthering needed responsible ethical, social and environmental standards for the International Diamond Trade.



Miami, FL, December 16, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc. (DWGI) has consistently advised all of its valued Clientele that: "Diamonds are meant to be a gift of love and we at DWGI abhor the way in which some rebel groups have used rough diamonds to fund conflict."

DWGI (https://www.diamondwholesalegroup.com & https://www.wholesalediamondrough.com) continues to embrace the stern lessons of Warner Brothers Pictures film Blood Diamond, as well as additional films and other media that shed light on the disturbing subject matter of conflict diamonds.

In a recent presentation to International Diamond Trade Stakeholders, during DWGI's Quarterly December 2019 Premium Rough Diamond Tender, DWGI's Diamond Acquisition Staff stressed and highlighted that: "It is a story that needs to be told - if we are to prevent continuing tragedies flowing from from the prior abuse of diamond revenues. However, it is equally important to note that in peaceful African countries, diamonds have contributed needed funds that responsible governments have used to build roads, schools and housing. Diamond revenues have also helped governments greatly in Africa's battle with the AIDS and EBOLA pandemic."

Today, the Kimberley Process regulates 99% of the world's rough diamond supply to prevent the proliferation and sale of conflict diamonds. Russia will serve as the Kimberley Process Chair in 2020, with Botswana assuming the Chair in 2021 in furtherance of saving current and future generations from the scourge of war due to blood diamonds.

DWGI fully warrants that all of its certified loose colorless natural diamonds, loose colored fancy natural diamonds, premium rough diamonds and hand-made custom jewelry is conflict-free and in full compliance with all applicable Kimberley Process Regulations and United Nations Resolutions. In addition, Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc., by and through its professional trade association membership(s), assists in furthering needed responsible ethical, social and environmental standards for the International Diamond Trade.

DWGI welcomes private inquiries for Dealer Quotes for its conflict-free certified loose colorless natural diamonds, loose colored fancy natural diamonds, premium rough diamonds and hand-made custom jewelry at https://www.diamondwholesalegroup.com or https://www.wholesalediamondrough.com.

Contact Information
Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.
Moishe Morgan
(305) 560-0072
https://www.diamondwholesalegroup.com

Moishe Morgan

(305) 560-0072



https://www.diamondwholesalegroup.com



