MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Honored with Asia Quality Brands Award 2019

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort today announced that it received a prestigious accolade known as Aisa Quality Brands Award 2019 organized by the Asia Industry Information Promote Association (AIPA) in cooperation with some other specialized units on December 14th, 2019.

Nha Trang, Vietnam, December 19, 2019 --(



The aim of the program was to create a good opportunity for businesses to strengthen communication and brand promotion, thereby contributing to affirm the prestige, quality of their products and services on the market.



With this honored award, the resort is expected to raise its brand name deeper and expose image widely among consumer community thus driving more sales and generating more revenue.



MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experience based on the business philosophy of bringing a diversified range of products and outstanding service to the guests which create a unique experience and a feeling of belonging with the Vietnamese culture and nature.



MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an "oasis" nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.



Located on a beautiful isolated island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an ideal destination of choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, for a couple seeking romance or simply for family rest and relaxation or even any reasons.



Contact Information MerPerle Resorts & Hotels

Trong Do

84908435544

