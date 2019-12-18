Petrelli Previtera, LLC Expands Presence in New Jersey with Opening of Atlantic County Office

Prospective clients can reach Ms. Lis by calling (215) 523-6900 or visiting Philadelphia, PA, December 18, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Petrelli Previtera, LLC, a mid-size center city Philadelphia law firm specializing in divorce and related matters, today announces it has opened a new office in Atlantic County, NJ to serve the needs of families in the South Jersey shore region. The new office is located at 210 New Road, Suite 15, Linwood, NJ 08221. In addition, Kristin M. Lis, Esq. has joined Petrelli Previtera to focus on expanding the firm’s divorce practice in and around Atlantic County.“I am pleased to see our continued growth in New Jersey with the addition of our new location,” said Thomas J. Petrelli, Esq., CEO and Managing Partner. “Kristin brings a wealth of matrimonial trial experience and knowledge of the South Jersey region that will provide clients with exceptional service throughout any engagement.”The addition of this third location for Petrelli Previtera in New Jersey expands the firm’s commitment to exclusively practice divorce law. Ms. Lis and the Petrelli Previtera Client Experience team will serve the legal needs of clients in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean, and Salem counties – providing professional support for clients that successfully navigate the complicated legal challenges for divorce.Prospective clients can reach Ms. Lis by calling (215) 523-6900 or visiting www.petrellilaw.com to schedule a consultation to address their unique legal matters.