Koda Creative is Coming. Recently, Worcester-Based Marketing Agency Has Staked Its Claim in Town and is Committed to Ripping Bad Ideas to Shreds.

Built on a platform that combines creativity, innovation, and a deep commitment to their clients’ best interests, the recently launched Koda Creative is a reimagined iteration of Paris Marketing - a successful agency founded in 2012 by Lisa Woodford. Woodford, along with her first hire, Brittany Wong, Koda’s co-founder, grew Paris from the ground up before joining forces for a brief period with a larger holding company. The lack of shared values between the two organizations led Woodford and Wong to quickly realize they needed the freedom to cultivate honest, friend-first client relationships in order to produce the disruptive creative work that had originally propelled the agency’s success.



It was this desire to protect the way they serviced clients and ensure the integrity of the agency’s creative work that led the two colleagues, who are also best friends, to return to their entrepreneurial roots and make the bold decision to start another agency that was different, yet built on the same principals as Paris.



“It’s been said that great leaders believe they work for their team, while average leaders believe their team works for them,” remarked Woodford. “We’ve decided to build a team so strong it doesn’t matter who the leader is. We did this by creating a culture that empowers our team to do the right thing for its clients, and by rewarding selfless behavior. We pay very close attention to who we hire and who we take on as clients, and that is taken very seriously. That’s why our pack is tight, and our creativity is even tighter.”



Guided by this fiercely loyal pack mentality, Koda is built upon a solid foundation of trust, transparency, and a unique culture that fosters true partner-based relationships. Upfront and honest, the firm is guided by the determination to uncover what’s truly important to clients and to deliver results born from this creative integrity.



“In today’s crowded marketplace, it’s impossible for brands to succeed by standing still,” said Wong. “With an appetite for freedom and a drive to move the dial, we set high standards and even higher expectations from which we can develop unapologetically creative ideas for our clients. We are acutely aware of the current climate and inherently agile in our ability to expect and anticipate change. As a Worcester native, it’s exciting to see how we’re transforming the landscape for businesses and organizations right here in our own backyard.”



Since its founding, Koda has added three additional creative professionals to its pack and is committed to remaining a small independent firm with big agency benefits. Some of these benefits include unlimited vacation time, flex hours, health insurance, and profit-sharing. In addition, the agency has a formal mentoring program working with interns from Clark University, Framingham State University, and Dynamy. At Koda, team members become family, and a shared ownership mentality helps drive the agency’s success while transforming a job into a lifestyle.



“The strength of our relationships means we don’t have to shy away from having honest, and sometimes hard, conversations with our clients about their brands,” noted Woodford. “We aren’t afraid to act boldly on behalf of our clients when we know it’s the right thing to do. This is why we tend to attract clients looking to create genuine brands that aspire to lead the herd, not follow it. And those are exactly the right kinds of clients for us.”



