Invisco Announces LogTag Battery Replacement Services

Visit Invisco's web site for details about shipping and payment. Temecula, CA, December 19, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Log Tag Recorders makes data logging recorders for temperature and humidity in a variety of models, some of which have non removable batteries. Invisco purchased 5 of the model TRIX-8 recorders in 2013 for the purpose of recording temperatures in the attic of a house in Temecula California to show the value of installing whole house fans like those made by Thorwaldson Whole House Fan Company.The Log Tags worked perfectly as expected and the batteries eventually died as expected. Kurt Shafer, the inventor of the Thorwaldson Tornado Rooftop Whole House Fan, opened the LogTags carefully and designed a method to disconnect the low batteries and replace them without removing power from the circuits.He put in new rechargeable batteries with a new connector to make charging and replacement fast and easy. The rebuilt TRIX-8 model is available for $45 and is guaranteed to last for at least 6 years (the factory offers their 3 year units for $32). Trade-ins are encouraged - if you send in 2 units and just want one back the price is reduced to $30.Visit Invisco's web site for details about shipping and payment.