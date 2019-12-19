Invisco Announces New Garage Door Window Kit

For homeowners who have a garage with a door with no windows, there is now a new answer to the question about what it would take to add windows. Here is the latest answer to that.

There is another way to get windows into a garage door - have a garage door installer get a window panel from the door maker. This will likely cost at least $100 more than the window kit will cost. For more information see the Invisco web site or call Kurt Shafer at 951-296-3611. Temecula, CA, December 19, 2019 --( PR.com )-- A search of the internet for garage door windows results in many ads for faux windows made of magnetic material to attach the look of a window on the front of your garage door. In the first dozen pages of search results there was only one source for real windows - a nice white plastic molded window designed for two sided doors usually 1 to 2 inches thick.Owners of single surface doors will appreciate the new kit made available by Invisco in 2019. It is made up of two paintable aluminum frames and a clear plastic window that can be installed by one person without the need for help. The outer frame has holes for 6-32 flat head screws and the inside frame has 6-32 rivet nuts. All that is needed is to use a shear to cut an opening about 14 inches wide and 8 inches high. Then drill 4 holes for the screws using the outside frame as a template.The window installation is started by reaching through from the front to hold the inside frame in place while installing the two bottom screws loosely. Then the clear plastic window is placed between the outer frame and the door. The two screws are then tightened to cause the inside frame to come close. Then the top two screws and the bottom ones are tightened.There is another way to get windows into a garage door - have a garage door installer get a window panel from the door maker. This will likely cost at least $100 more than the window kit will cost. For more information see the Invisco web site or call Kurt Shafer at 951-296-3611.