Push Pull Lift LLC

Positive Mindset Company Publishes "Mindset Drives Performance" Book on Amazon


Push Pull Lift LLC is a positive mindset company. The world needs a company focused on positive mindsets and Push Pull Lift is that company. The company’s website is www.pushpulllift.com. The book can be found on Amazon at "Mindset Drives Performance" by John Schneider. The Instagram account is @push.pull.lift and has 12K followers to show relevance.

Positive Mindset Company Publishes
New York, NY, December 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Push Pull Lift LLC publishes Mindset Book, "Mindset Drives Performance."

Today on Instagram, Push Pull Lift LLC announced immediate availability of the book: "Mindset Drives Performance" on Amazon.

“This book is designed to tell a story about how life can be optimized when you have a positive mindset. There are many distractions in today’s world and this book can help you focus on your goals,” said John Schneider, President and author at Push Pull Lift LLC.

Many customers have already benefited from deploying “Mindset Drives Performance” and the company’s Instagram account (@push.pull.lift) has over 12,000 followers. The posts help people become focused and stay focused on achieving their goals. The book is an extension of the platform and will help people have a workbook to outline their journey. “Mindset Drives Performance” starts out with the author’s story of how his special needs brother taught him mindset is the key to performance. His brother’s lessons are then transformed into a “how to” book on achieving the reader's goals. It is an artful and touching book, which will give readers tips, tricks and strategies to help on the journey to success.

Founded in 2017, Push Pull Lift LLC, is the worldwide leader in Positive Mindset Training. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to help people become focused on achieving their goals through a positive mindset.

For more information, press only:
ppl@pushpulllift.com

For more information on the book and the company, please visit:
www.pushpulllift.com
Contact Information
Push Pull Lift LLC
John Schneider
631-933-2206
Contact
www.pushpulllift.com
Instagram @push.pull.lift

