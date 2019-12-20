Team ﻿Boom Cups & Irie Events Presents "Home For The Holidays" Destination DalMar

Fort Lauderdale, FL, December 20, 2019 --(PR.com
)-- Kicking off the festivities Friday from 9pm-2am is a live performance by Recording Artist Christie Sasha and music by DJ Vinny Vinsane.
GA: $20 Cover Charge
Table Service available with minimum beverage spend.
Start your Saturday off right with the Red Monkey “Day Club Pool Party" from 11am-6pm with music by headliner, DJ Robbie Rivera and his supporting DJs, DJ Johnny Ramirez & DJ Keith Christopher.
GA: $20 Cover Charge
Lounge, Cabana & Table Service available with minimum beverage spend
Then dance the night away Saturday evening with Celebrity Host, Floyd Mayweather from 9pm- 2am. Music By Music ShadowReD & Special Guest Set by The Jon Saxx Experience ft DJ Mike Tee.
GA: $100 Cover Charge
Table Service available with minimum beverage spend
Sunday Funday... “Dining Divas " from the CW Network Host The Day Club from 11am-6pm with Music By Ben Nigrelli, Peter Gonzalez & Vinny Vinsane
GA: $20 Cover Charge
Lounge & Table Service available with minimum beverage spend.
Wrap up the holiday weekend Sunday evening from 9pm- 3am for the "Y100 Jingle Ball Official After Party" with music by DJ GQ (Y100 DJ) and DJ Irie. Hosted by Skeery Jones and Gandhi from Elvis Duran & The Morning Show and Drew On Air from Y100.
GA: $100 Cover Charge
Table Service available with a minimum beverage spend.
The Dalmar
299 N Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale FL, 33301
*All events are located on the 6th Floor (Lobby Bar & Pool Deck)
*Sunday Night Closing Party 9pm-3am will be located on both the 6th floor lobby bar and pool deck and sparrow rooftop.
*All details are subject to changed based on entertainment.
Sponsorships still available contact Michael@boomcups.com or ChristineCurrantv@gmail.com
Website: boomcups.com