Team ﻿Boom Cups & Irie Events Presents "Home For The Holidays" Destination DalMar

Get in the holiday spirit with a weekend line up of events presented by Team Boom Cups & Irie Events (December 20-22).





GA: $20 Cover Charge

Table Service available with minimum beverage spend.



Start your Saturday off right with the Red Monkey “Day Club Pool Party" from 11am-6pm with music by headliner, DJ Robbie Rivera and his supporting DJs, DJ Johnny Ramirez & DJ Keith Christopher.



GA: $20 Cover Charge

Lounge, Cabana & Table Service available with minimum beverage spend



Then dance the night away Saturday evening with Celebrity Host, Floyd Mayweather from 9pm- 2am. Music By Music ShadowReD & Special Guest Set by The Jon Saxx Experience ft DJ Mike Tee.



GA: $100 Cover Charge

Table Service available with minimum beverage spend



Sunday Funday... “Dining Divas " from the CW Network Host The Day Club from 11am-6pm with Music By Ben Nigrelli, Peter Gonzalez & Vinny Vinsane



GA: $20 Cover Charge

Lounge & Table Service available with minimum beverage spend.



Wrap up the holiday weekend Sunday evening from 9pm- 3am for the "Y100 Jingle Ball Official After Party" with music by DJ GQ (Y100 DJ) and DJ Irie. Hosted by Skeery Jones and Gandhi from Elvis Duran & The Morning Show and Drew On Air from Y100.



GA: $100 Cover Charge

Table Service available with a minimum beverage spend.



The Dalmar

299 N Federal Highway

Fort Lauderdale FL, 33301



*All events are located on the 6th Floor (Lobby Bar & Pool Deck)



*Sunday Night Closing Party 9pm-3am will be located on both the 6th floor lobby bar and pool deck and sparrow rooftop.



*All details are subject to changed based on entertainment.



Sponsorships still available contact Michael@boomcups.com or ChristineCurrantv@gmail.com



