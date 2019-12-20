PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Team ﻿Boom Cups & Irie Events Presents "Home For The Holidays" Destination DalMar


Get in the holiday spirit with a weekend line up of events presented by Team Boom Cups & Irie Events (December 20-22).

Team ﻿Boom Cups & Irie Events Presents
Fort Lauderdale, FL, December 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Kicking off the festivities Friday from 9pm-2am is a live performance by Recording Artist Christie Sasha and music by DJ Vinny Vinsane.

GA: $20 Cover Charge
Table Service available with minimum beverage spend.

Start your Saturday off right with the Red Monkey “Day Club Pool Party" from 11am-6pm with music by headliner, DJ Robbie Rivera and his supporting DJs, DJ Johnny Ramirez & DJ Keith Christopher.

GA: $20 Cover Charge
Lounge, Cabana & Table Service available with minimum beverage spend

Then dance the night away Saturday evening with Celebrity Host, Floyd Mayweather from 9pm- 2am. Music By Music ShadowReD & Special Guest Set by The Jon Saxx Experience ft DJ Mike Tee.

GA: $100 Cover Charge
Table Service available with minimum beverage spend

Sunday Funday... “Dining Divas " from the CW Network Host The Day Club from 11am-6pm with Music By Ben Nigrelli, Peter Gonzalez & Vinny Vinsane

GA: $20 Cover Charge
Lounge & Table Service available with minimum beverage spend.

Wrap up the holiday weekend Sunday evening from 9pm- 3am for the "Y100 Jingle Ball Official After Party" with music by DJ GQ (Y100 DJ) and DJ Irie. Hosted by Skeery Jones and Gandhi from Elvis Duran & The Morning Show and Drew On Air from Y100.

GA: $100 Cover Charge
Table Service available with a minimum beverage spend.

The Dalmar
299 N Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale FL, 33301

*All events are located on the 6th Floor (Lobby Bar & Pool Deck)

*Sunday Night Closing Party 9pm-3am will be located on both the 6th floor lobby bar and pool deck and sparrow rooftop.

*All details are subject to changed based on entertainment.

Sponsorships still available contact Michael@boomcups.com or ChristineCurrantv@gmail.com

Website: boomcups.com
Contact Information
Ft Liquordale Entertainment
Christine Curran
954-865-7813
Contact
www.DiningDivas.tv
Attached Files

Dining Divas Sunday Funday
Filename: unnamed-4.jpg

Red Monkey Pool Party
Filename: unnamed-2.jpg

Floyd Mayweather Saturday Night
Filename: unnamed-3.jpg

Christie Sasha Friday Night
Filename: unnamed-1.jpg
  

