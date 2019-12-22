Remote Patient Monitoring from CENSON Care Improves Treatment Decisions

Press Releases CENSON Care Press Release

“Remote Patient Monitoring provides clinically useful information to help physicians and other care providers make more accurate treatment and management decisions for people suspected of having uncontrolled high blood pressure based on routine office BP measurements,” said CENSON Care President, Simon Censon. “And the reason is that using Remote Patient Monitoring provides more BPs over a longer period of time, which yields a more representative picture of a patient’s BP than BPs obtained during a single office visit.”



“Most importantly, the out-of-office measurements are more predictive of future cardiovascular risk than measurements taken in the office,” said Mr. Censon.



Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, physician practices that educate patients to perform SMBP remote patient monitoring can submit claims using CPT codes associated with clinical services. The two new codes - 99473 and 99474 - support home blood-pressure monitoring, which provides useful information physicians can use to better diagnose and manage hypertension. Home BP monitoring also helps patients to take an active role in the process.



Training, patient education and device calibration

CPT code 99473 can be submitted when physician practice staff provide training, device setup and calibration of SMBP devices validated for clinical accuracy for patients, and patients are instructed to properly monitor their BP at home. This code can only be submitted once.



Ongoing treatment decisions

Physicians can also submit CPT code 99474 once a month for ongoing treatment decisions. This code can be used when patients and/or caregivers report their BP readings back to the practice - whether it is done electronically or in person with a SMBP recording log - which then allows the physician to make ongoing treatment decisions based on the patient’s BP readings.



CENSON Care can work with your agency to provide the Remote Patient Monitoring that can be shared with the patients primary care physician, forming a closer bond, and increased revenue for both parties.



Simon Censon

1-888-564-8829



https://censoncare.com



