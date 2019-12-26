Press Releases Glagoslav Publications Press Release

Receive press releases from Glagoslav Publications: By Email RSS Feeds: Glagoslav Brings a New Translation from the Armenian, "Ravens Before Noah" by Susanna Harutyunyan

London, United Kingdom, December 26, 2019 --(



Years pass by, and the child saved by the old man grows into a young man, Harout. He falls for a beautiful girl who arrived in the village after being tortured by Turkish soldiers. She is pregnant and the old women of the village want to kill the twin baby girls as soon as they are born, to wash away the shame...



About The Author:



Susanna Harutyunyan (b. 1963) is one of the most acclaimed writers in Armenia, with eight published books so far and numerous publications in short story anthologies. She received her degree in philology from the Armenian State Pedagogical Institute named after H. Abovyan in 1983. She worked in the Press Committee of Armenia and for different periodicals. She received recognition for her novels, Map Without Land and Waters and Ravens Before Noah. For the latter she received Armenia’s highest honor, the Presidential Prize for Literature in 2016. She is editor of Kayaran literary magazine and lives in Yerevan. Susanna’s works have been translated into English, Persian, Greek, Romanian, Azerbaijani, German, Kazakh, and other languages.



Review copies are available upon request.



Title: Ravens before Noah

Author: Susanna Harutyunyan

Translator: Nazareth Seferian

Publisher: Glagoslav Publications

Language: English

ISBN: 9781912894574, 9781912894581, 9781912894598

Extent: 124 pages

Price: €19.99 (PB), €22.99 (HB), €9.95 (e-book)

Format: paperback, hardback, e-book London, United Kingdom, December 26, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Summary: This novel is set in the Armenian mountains sometime in 1915-1960. An old man and a new born baby boy escape from the Hamidian massacres in Turkey in 1894 and hide themselves in the ruins of a demolished and abandoned village. The village soon becomes a shelter for many others, who flee from problems with the law, their families, or their past lives. The villagers survive in this secret shelter, cut off from the rest of the world, by selling or bartering their agricultural products in the villages beneath the mountain.Years pass by, and the child saved by the old man grows into a young man, Harout. He falls for a beautiful girl who arrived in the village after being tortured by Turkish soldiers. She is pregnant and the old women of the village want to kill the twin baby girls as soon as they are born, to wash away the shame...About The Author:Susanna Harutyunyan (b. 1963) is one of the most acclaimed writers in Armenia, with eight published books so far and numerous publications in short story anthologies. She received her degree in philology from the Armenian State Pedagogical Institute named after H. Abovyan in 1983. She worked in the Press Committee of Armenia and for different periodicals. She received recognition for her novels, Map Without Land and Waters and Ravens Before Noah. For the latter she received Armenia’s highest honor, the Presidential Prize for Literature in 2016. She is editor of Kayaran literary magazine and lives in Yerevan. Susanna’s works have been translated into English, Persian, Greek, Romanian, Azerbaijani, German, Kazakh, and other languages.Review copies are available upon request.Title: Ravens before NoahAuthor: Susanna HarutyunyanTranslator: Nazareth SeferianPublisher: Glagoslav PublicationsLanguage: EnglishISBN: 9781912894574, 9781912894581, 9781912894598Extent: 124 pagesPrice: €19.99 (PB), €22.99 (HB), €9.95 (e-book)Format: paperback, hardback, e-book Contact Information Glagoslav Publications

Maxim Hodak

+ 31 (0) 13 744 00 27



http://www.glagoslav.com/en/home



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Glagoslav Publications