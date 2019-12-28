HomeHealth24x7® Offers Hospital at Home Care

Press Releases HomeHealth24x7 Press Release

More than 20 years ago, the first randomized controlled trial comparing acute care at home versus treatment in an acute care hospital found no major outcome differences for their conditions, with most patients and caregivers preferring home hospital care.

Building on this information HomeHealth24x7®, a leading Home Health Care provider, recently completed a trial of the CENSON Care Remote Patient Monitoring platform, which allows the agency to receive patient vitals and other relevant data 24 hours a day.



HomeHealth24x7® CEO Daniel Lantape commented, "Hospital at Home requires substantial agency planning, including home monitoring systems and support technology, staffing, ancillary services, and point-of-care testing for the patients homes. Nevertheless, agencies might benefit from systematically integrating a Hospital at Home model to lower hospital readmissions and costs."



The HomeHealth24x7® agency trial confirmed previous trial results with patients cared for utilizing Hospital at Home spent significantly less of their care time sedentary (12% vs. 23%) or lying down (32% vs. 66%), used significantly fewer healthcare resources (e.g., lab orders, radiologic studies, specialty consultations); and were significantly less likely to require readmissions within 30 days (7% vs. 23%).



"We are excited to offer this program through many of our locations nationwide commencing early 2020," stated Mr Lantape.



