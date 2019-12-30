Press Releases Serrano Studios Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Serrano Studios: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Serrano Studios Releases New Short Form Content Horror Series, "Confessions" in Time for New Year Streaming

Confessions – The Series, released on Amazon Prime for streaming.





Michael Joseph Pierce, as Father Michael King

Alyisa Ingrim, as Lisa Coal



Serrano Studios is a Visalia, California based film house which is comprised of Film Production, feature and short films, directing and writing, headed by Ernest Serrano. Serrano Studios currently has two films streaming on Amazon Prime, "New York State of Mind," and "Joaquin is King" and just released a third production for streamining on Amazon, "Catch the 57" which stars Ryan Ochoa from iCarly fame and the Disney Series "Pair of Kings."



Short-form content isn’t new, but it’s gaining popularity among creators, production companies and viewers. “A short form content series allows the viewer to eat up a story in a short period of time, like a lunch break,” said Ernest Serrano.



Short Form Content is the new platform for content creators and can be found on Amazon, Apple TV+ or Quibi, the new short-form TV and movie app which makes its bow in 2020. Los Angeles, CA, December 30, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The newest production from Serrano Studios, Confessions – the Series, is a five episode short form content horror series. It has its initial release on Amazon Prime for the New Year Holiday for streaming. Confessions, written and produced by Ernest Serrano stars Michael Joseph Pierce and Alysia Ingrim and tells the story of Father Michael King who is called to a psychiatric ward regarding a possible demonic possession. When Father Michael King meets Lisa Coal, their interactions lead to a series of confessions they both did not expect.Michael Joseph Pierce, as Father Michael KingAlyisa Ingrim, as Lisa CoalSerrano Studios is a Visalia, California based film house which is comprised of Film Production, feature and short films, directing and writing, headed by Ernest Serrano. Serrano Studios currently has two films streaming on Amazon Prime, "New York State of Mind," and "Joaquin is King" and just released a third production for streamining on Amazon, "Catch the 57" which stars Ryan Ochoa from iCarly fame and the Disney Series "Pair of Kings."Short-form content isn’t new, but it’s gaining popularity among creators, production companies and viewers. “A short form content series allows the viewer to eat up a story in a short period of time, like a lunch break,” said Ernest Serrano.Short Form Content is the new platform for content creators and can be found on Amazon, Apple TV+ or Quibi, the new short-form TV and movie app which makes its bow in 2020. Contact Information Serrano Studios

Ernest Serrano

559-788-9190



https://www.serranostudios.net/

Attached Files

Confessions Poster Filename: ConfessionsPrime.jpg

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Serrano Studios