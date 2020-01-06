DECK 7 Interviews Tyler Lessard, VP Marketing at Vidyard

Press Releases DECK 7 Press Release

Tyler shares his journey into marketing and unlocking the power of video to empower the audience.

San Diego, CA, January 06, 2020 --(



Tyler is the VP of Marketing at Vidyard, a proud Vidyardian, and activist in the movement to make B2B marketing great again. Recently named as an Epic Marketer by Marketo, Tyler is an engaging, dynamic and entertaining thought leader in the areas of B2B marketing, content marketing, video marketing, and video selling.



As VP Marketing, he’s spent more than 5 years immersed in the world of B2B video, helping to define and share the latest best practices and industry trends for creating remarkable customer experiences with video across all aspects of marketing and sales. He is a frequent speaker and author on a diverse range of topics including video marketing, video production, video selling, personalization, account-based marketing, modern demand generation practices and how to blend art and science to create stand-out experiences at scale.



Prior to joining Vidyard, Tyler served as Vice President, BlackBerry Global Alliances & Developer Relations for Research in Motion (RIM). In his conferences, Tyler offers best practices on how to use video for lead generation and deal acceleration, and how to "find your wow" through the power of visual storytelling. He immerses himself in understanding the latest trends, hacks and best practices for putting video to work in any sized business.



Tyler speaks at more than 20 conferences and tradeshows annually, hosts hands-on customer workshops, produces the Chalk Talks video series, and is a frequent host and guest on various marketing podcasts including Content Pros. His presentation style is both educational and entertaining, often weaving interactive conversations and “magic tricks” into his delivery to draw in his audience.



About DECK 7:



About DECK 7:

DECK 7 is a digital marketing, lead generation and media services company consisting of 300 marketing mavens, data science experts and martech engineers who deliver services to our clients worldwide. Headquartered in San Diego, we orchestrate and execute over 2800 campaigns each year for brands, agencies and martech platforms. Contact us at deck7.io.

