DECK 7 Interviews Robert Rose, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at The Content Advisory

Robert shares some interesting insights on what makes content a core output of any business.

DECK 7 is proud to present a fascinating interview with Robert Rose, who is the Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at The Content Advisory. Robert is known for innovating creative and technical content marketing strategies for his clients. An early Internet pioneer, Robert has more than 15 years of experience working with more than 500 companies such as Facebook, Capital One, Dell, Ernst & Young, Microsoft, Thomson Reuters, etc., including 15 of the Fortune 100. Robert founded The Content Advisory in 2010 which is a consultative and an education group for The Content Marketing Institute, to help companies evolve the use of owned media to develop valuable customer experiences. At The Content Advisory, Robert and his team pursue a unified purpose of helping every company develop the same skills as a media company. A world-renowned marketing expert, Rose is a frequent keynote speaker, advising top professionals in the successful strategy of online marketing and web site management. In his work with global brands Robert gives and takes inspiration and ideas for making content marketing great; and while he's traveling the world, Robert finds time to write marketing books and craft musical hooks. Robert released his book, "Experiences: The 7th Era Of Marketing" with co-author Carla Johnson. In it, he talks about why content creation management is important and how content-driven experiences can be created, managed, scaled, promoted, and measured in today's business. He's also the primary author of the book Managing Content Marketing with Joe Pulizzi.

