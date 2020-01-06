Superior Van & Mobility Announces the Acquisition of Phase III Mobility with Locations in Alabama and Florida

Press Releases Superior Van and Mobility Press Release Share Blog

Phase III Mobility has been serving Montgomery, Alabama and surrounding areas with vehicle mobility since 1994, however began converting vans back in 1980. The Pensacola, Florida location was added 8 years ago and has served those in Northwest Florida, as well as Southern Alabama. Superior Van and Mobility is a family owned company providing mobility transportation solutions to the consumer and commercial industry since 1976.



Phase III Mobility owners Bodie and Debbie Ingram shared thoughts on the acquisition, Bodie stated, “Our customers are like family and we will truly miss working and assisting those with mobility challenges in our communities. However, we know given Superior’s presence as an industry leader in the mobility industry, our customers will be well taken care of.”



Sam Cook shared his thoughts, “Our main focus is making mobility possible to all who need our products. The strategic growth expansion into Alabama and Northern Florida lessens the distance between our Tennessee and Louisiana locations, while also increasing our volume of mobility solutions available.” Sam continued, “Phase III Mobility has a great foundation and we look forward to continuing to grow what Bodie started in 1994.”



Superior Van & Mobility provides wheelchair accessible vehicles, mobility seating options, hand controls, Scooter and Wheelchair Lifts, and a variety of other driving aids, all of which meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS). Each location helps and supports local community groups on disability awareness issues. Superior Van & Mobility now has thirteen sales and service centers throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Eastern Tennessee, Louisiana, Nebraska, Alabama and Florida. For more information, please visit www.superiorvan.com

