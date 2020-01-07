Don Young Joins Pharmagin as SVP, Medical Marketing & Meetings

Press Releases Pharmagin, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Pharmagin was founded in 2010, offering a cloud-based platform with unique compliance capability enabling key opinion leaders, speakers, sales reps and planners to deliver effective and compliant HCP Education Programs for Life Sciences corporations and agencies. The team brings more than 75 years of experience building technology for enterprise-level strategic meeting management. To date, Pharmagin’s technology has delivered improved program ROI for more than 20 pharmaceutical brands. For more information, visit Las Vegas, NV, January 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Pharmagin, the premier tech platform for pharma marketing, is pleased to announce the appointment of Don Young as SVP, Medical Marketing & Meetings effective immediately. Don is a seasoned health care marketing and communications executive with over 25 years of experience leading and managing a variety of medical communication agencies throughout his distinguished career.Don’s expertise in HCP marketing and communication ranges from Continuing Medical Education (CME), Speaker Bureau, Advocacy activities to promotional education. He has worked in a variety of agencies from privately held companies to publicly traded entities included WPP and Publicis Groupe. Additionally, he founded MedEdWeb, one of the first digital agencies to utilize the Internet to deliver HCP education and activities. Most recently, he was with Publicis Groupe for 16 years in which he served a variety of leadership roles including leading DIME (Discovery Institute for Medical Education) and Discovery USA and was COO at Razorfish Health.“I’m really excited to be joining Pharmagin because I believe that they have the best in class technology as it relates to Speaker Bureau programming and smarter pharma marketing overall,” said Young. “If Pharmagin’s technology platform was available during my tenure as Managing Director for Discovery USA, there is no doubt this would have been our chosen technology platform for all our Speaker Bureau activities, it’s that good. Instead we exited the Speaker Bureau business because of the significant investment to build a best in class platform and the ongoing cost of maintenance of the system.”“We are thrilled that Don has decided to join Pharmagin. He brings a level of expertise that is beyond just HCP sales and marketing because he’s been in our customers’ shoes, having led a medical communications agency,” said Sam Wu, President of Pharmagin. “Don knows what success looks like not only for the agency but for its clients as well.”Pharmagin was founded in 2010, offering a cloud-based platform with unique compliance capability enabling key opinion leaders, speakers, sales reps and planners to deliver effective and compliant HCP Education Programs for Life Sciences corporations and agencies. The team brings more than 75 years of experience building technology for enterprise-level strategic meeting management. To date, Pharmagin’s technology has delivered improved program ROI for more than 20 pharmaceutical brands. For more information, visit www.pharmagin.com Contact Information Pharmagin, Inc.

