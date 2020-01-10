DECK 7 Interviews Tom O’Regan, CEO at Madison Logic

Press Releases DECK 7 Press Release

In conversation with DECK 7, Tom reveals the key factors for ABM success.

San Diego, CA, January 10, 2020 --



As the CEO of Madison Logic, Tom leads all company initiatives with an emphasis on positioning ActivateABMTM as the only truly global account-based marketing platform built for B2B marketers. He is responsible for leading the vision, product strategy, and global management of the firm. He has spoken at numerous industry conferences, including the Marketo Summit, Gramercy Institute, Digiday, MediaPost, Digital Media Summit, The Montgomery Summit, and the IAB.



Prior to Madison Logic, Tom was the CEO & Principal of TOR Media Group, a boutique firm providing investment and programmatic trading solutions to clients in the online ad tech industry. Before that, Tom served as President and Chief Revenue Officer at Martini Media, the global leader in engaging the affluent and influential online, overseeing all revenue, marketing, and global operations.



Focused on driving Madison Logic momentum and enabling the marketer to be the driving force for growth and change within the enterprise, Tom also sits on the Advisory Board of The Fiscal Times, both the Sales Executive Committee and B2B Operating Group at the IAB.



About DECK 7:

