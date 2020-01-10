Extra Space (Managed) Storage in Long Beach, MS, Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.

Press Releases Midcoast Properties, Inc Press Release Share Blog

michael@midcoastproperties.com Hilton Head Island, SC, January 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Extra Space (Managed) Storage, located in Long Beach, MS, has been sold to a private equity group and will be now be operated under the name Storage Sense.Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, and Michael Morrison, of Midcoast Properties, Inc. a leading self storage brokerage firm in the Southeast, represented the Seller and secured the Buyer. The facility is comprised of 368 storage units, both traditional and climate controlled. Amenities include security cameras, lighting, fencing and electronic gate access with personalized keypad entry. There is also an office with retail supplies, and a Manager’s apartment. The facility has excellent visibility from both Pineville Road and Alexander Avenue. Biloxi, MS is about 10 miles East, and New Orleans is about 60 miles West of the facility.Midcoast Properties, Inc. is a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast focusing on the Self Storage industry. Brokerage services are available in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. The firm’s focus is to be a valuable resource to self storage owners, buyers, industry members and investors.For additional information contact:Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM(843) 342-7650(843) 342-7680 faxdale@midcoastproperties.comwww.midcoastproperties.comMichael Morrison(803) 600-0602michael@midcoastproperties.com Contact Information Midcoast Properties, Inc.

