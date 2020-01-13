Press Releases DECK 7 Press Release

Receive press releases from DECK 7: By Email RSS Feeds: DECK 7 Interviews Sangram Vajre, Co-Founder & Chief Evangelist at Terminus

Sangram talks ABM and how he stumbled upon the idea of flipping the funnel.

San Diego, CA, January 13, 2020 --(



Before co-founding Terminus, Sangram was Head of Marketing at Pardot through its acquisition by ExactTarget and then Salesforce. A contributing columnist for Inc., he wrote the book, "Account-Based Marketing For Dummies" and is the mastermind behind #FlipMyFunnel, a B2B podcast series that has now over 500 episodes and continues to rate in the top 50 business podcasts.



In 2016, Sangram was named to the DMNews 40 Under 40 list in addition to Terminus winning more than a dozen awards such as Startup of the Year from the American Marketing Association (Atlanta chapter) and #1 Best Place to Work from the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Terminus was also awarded Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Georgia for 2017, having ranked in the Top 40 in 2015 and 2016.



One of the leading minds in B2B, Sangram is a passionate marketing geek at heart who loves to solve problems, both analytically and creatively. In today’s marketing world, when companies need to rapidly adapt to changing buyer-centric communication, Sangram finds comfort in all things technology to keep pace with this challenge. He is also a board member of PowerMyLearning, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering children, and passionate about enhancing technology education in public schools.



About DECK 7:



DECK 7 is a digital marketing, lead generation and media services company consisting of 300 marketing mavens, data science experts and martech engineers who deliver services to our clients worldwide. Headquartered in San Diego, we orchestrate and execute over 2800 campaigns each year for brands, agencies and martech platforms. Contact us at deck7.io. San Diego, CA, January 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- DECK 7 is proud to present an exciting interview with the Co-Founder & Chief Evangelist at Terminus, Sangram Vajre. He is an author, keynote speaker, 3x CMO, host of the daily #FlipMyFunnel podcast, entrepreneur and category maker. Sangram has been a driving force behind the success of Terminus and building the ABM subcategory of marketing technology.Before co-founding Terminus, Sangram was Head of Marketing at Pardot through its acquisition by ExactTarget and then Salesforce. A contributing columnist for Inc., he wrote the book, "Account-Based Marketing For Dummies" and is the mastermind behind #FlipMyFunnel, a B2B podcast series that has now over 500 episodes and continues to rate in the top 50 business podcasts.In 2016, Sangram was named to the DMNews 40 Under 40 list in addition to Terminus winning more than a dozen awards such as Startup of the Year from the American Marketing Association (Atlanta chapter) and #1 Best Place to Work from the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Terminus was also awarded Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Georgia for 2017, having ranked in the Top 40 in 2015 and 2016.One of the leading minds in B2B, Sangram is a passionate marketing geek at heart who loves to solve problems, both analytically and creatively. In today’s marketing world, when companies need to rapidly adapt to changing buyer-centric communication, Sangram finds comfort in all things technology to keep pace with this challenge. He is also a board member of PowerMyLearning, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering children, and passionate about enhancing technology education in public schools.About DECK 7:DECK 7 is a digital marketing, lead generation and media services company consisting of 300 marketing mavens, data science experts and martech engineers who deliver services to our clients worldwide. Headquartered in San Diego, we orchestrate and execute over 2800 campaigns each year for brands, agencies and martech platforms. Contact us at deck7.io. Contact Information DECK 7, Inc.

Suraj Sharma

619-900-9595



deck7.io



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from DECK 7