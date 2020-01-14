DECK 7 Interviews Margaret Molloy, Global CMO at Siegel+Gale

Press Releases DECK 7 Press Release

Margaret shares the importance of brand relevance in order to drive business forward.

DECK 7 is a digital marketing, lead generation and media services company consisting of 300 marketing mavens, data science experts and martech engineers who deliver services to our clients worldwide. Headquartered in San Diego, we orchestrate and execute over 2800 campaigns each year for brands, agencies and martech platforms. Contact us at deck7.io. San Diego, CA, January 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- DECK 7 had an opportunity to interview Margaret Molloy, Global CMO and Head of New Development at Siegel+Gale, one of the world's top branding agencies. As a CMO, Margaret oversees all new business and marketing including demand generation, content marketing, thought leadership, public relations, social media, and new business sales pitches.Margaret’s career spans enterprise tech, professional and financial services, and agencies, and is unified by a focus on sales and marketing alignment. A strategic marketer with experience across every marketing function, she has a 20-year track record of marketing excellence achieved by uniting brand building with demand generation.Margaret is consistently recognized by Forbes as one of the top 10 CMOs on Twitter (@MargaretMolloy). Her work on diversity and inclusion in marketing includes award-winning Women's Day, LGBT+ Pride and other global programs. A thought leader, she has been published in HBR, Fast Company, Forbes, etc. and is a sought-after conference speaker and podcast contributor. Her accolades include Top 50 Power Women and Top 100 Irish Americans in Business.Molloy is a member of Global Irish Network, an advisory group to the Government of Ireland. She is also the Board Chairperson for the New York Hub of The Marketing Society, an influential global community of over 3,000 senior marketers. In addition to her duties as U.S. chair of The Marketing Society, she serves on the board of directors of ANA Business Marketing NYC and the board of the Origin Theater.Named the 2017 B2B Marketer of the Year by The Drum, Margaret is the also creator of #WearingIrish, a passion project that has become a groundbreaking platform telling the untold story of Irish fashion design.About DECK 7:DECK 7 is a digital marketing, lead generation and media services company consisting of 300 marketing mavens, data science experts and martech engineers who deliver services to our clients worldwide. Headquartered in San Diego, we orchestrate and execute over 2800 campaigns each year for brands, agencies and martech platforms. Contact us at deck7.io. Contact Information DECK 7, Inc.

