Mobile Mark Introduces Vehicle Antenna Solution to Ford Installation Challenge

Itasca, IL, January 15, 2020 --(



The roof ribs on the new 2020 Ford Explorers & Interceptors are more closely spaced than those of earlier models. This change is posing a big problem for Police and other Public Safety professionals who want to install low profile roof-mounted antennas on the new vehicles in their fleets.



The gaps between the roof ribs on the 2020 Ford Explorer and 2020 Ford Interceptor have now shrunk to 2 3/8 inches. Most roof mounted vehicle antennas are unable to be mounted in that narrow space.



But the new MaxFin Series from Mobile Mark has a super narrow footprint of only 2 ¼ inches, making the model one of the few options that will fit.



Several MaxFin models are available:



For legacy UHF systems, the MXF-450 covers 440-470 MHz with 2 dBi gain across the band. This vehicle antenna solution can handle up to 100 Watts of power and meets IPx7 Water Ingress rating.



For new FirstNet systems and other multiband coverage, the MXFG702 series contains up to seven antenna elements: 2xLTE, 4xWiFi and 1xGNSS. The antenna elements are very broad banded with the FirstNet & LTE element covering 694-960 & 1710-2750 MHz. The four dual-band WiFi elements cover both 2.4-2.5 & 4.9-6.0 GHz, and the GNSS element covers GPS and Glonass. The antenna can handle up to 10 Watts of power and meets IPx7 Water Ingress rating.



For Connected & Autonomous trials, the MXF-5900 contains two antenna elements at 5.9 GHz for either DSRC or C-V2X and one element for GPS. The DSRC/C-V2X elements are uniquely positioned for optimal radiation pattern on the horizon.

In all three cases, the slim Fin-style radome measures only 7 ½” long x 2 ¼” wide by 2 ½” tall (19 cm x 5.7 cm x 6.4 cm).



According to Michael Berry, Mobile Mark’s President & CEO, “The MaxFin Series has received favorable reviews because it is compact, attractive and offers strong performance. It is well suited for vehicle roofs with height or width restrictions, such as the new 2020 Ford Interceptor. We are particularly proud of the fact that these antennas are designed and manufactured in our Itasca, Illinois factory.”



The MaxFin Series antennas are surface mounted through a single thru-hole installation. The stud size is 7/8-20 thread, and the antenna mounts to surfaces up to .2” (5 mm) thick. The antenna is typically supplied with 15 feet (4.5m) of RG-58 cable and terminated with an SMA plug. Custom configurations for this series of vehicle antenna solutions are available.



These “Made-in-the-USA” vehicle antenna solutions are designed and manufactured in our Itasca, Illinois facility. They will meet Buy America purchasing requirements.



About Mobile Mark, Inc.

Moving Wireless Forward®



About Mobile Mark, Inc.

Moving Wireless Forward®

Mobile Mark Antenna Solutions designs and manufactures site, mobile and device antennas for 30 MHz – 6 GHz. Applications include GPS Tracking & Fleet Management, Cellular 3G & 4G LTE, WiFi, RFID, Public Safety FirstNet, M2M & IoT, Smart City Networks and Autonomous & Connected Cars. Engineering and custom design services are available. Mobile Mark's global headquarters, which include research facilities and manufacturing plant, are located near Chicago, IL. An additional manufacturing and sales facility is located near Birmingham, UK. For further information visit our website: www.mobilemark.com.

Maryn Williams

847-671-6690



www.mobilemark.com



