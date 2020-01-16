DECK 7 Interviews Ed Breault, CMO at Aprimo

Press Releases DECK 7 Press Release

In conversation with DECK 7, Ed discusses the impact of AI in content development.

San Diego, CA, January 16, 2020 --(



Ed is a “full stack” marketer driving both the art and science aspects of marketing. With over 18 years of industry experience, he leads a team of marketing strategists and thought leaders who partner with top enterprise brands to navigate complexity, disruption, transformation, and change to the modern marketing organization.



“Aprimo’s new strategy going forward is helping companies better demonstrate the enterprise value of our solutions to marketing, digital and experience teams, and I’m excited to help lead the company through such a period of growth,” says Ed Breault, CMO at Aprimo. “I truly believe Aprimo is the digital platform to help enterprise organizations seamlessly manage their content lifecycle and deliver exceptional brand experiences. I look forward to continuing to passionately serve this audience on behalf of Aprimo.”



During his career, Ed has significantly contributed to the marketing operations business discipline, consulting for more than 100 marketing organizations around the globe and addressing marketing challenges within all industry verticals.



About DECK 7:

Suraj Sharma

619-900-9595



deck7.io



