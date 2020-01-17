DECK 7 Interviews Paige O’Neill, CMO at Sitecore

Press Releases DECK 7 Press Release

Paige shares her journey into the field of marketing and her unrelenting zest for technology.

San Diego, CA, January 17, 2020 --



Paige is an experienced, data-driven B2B marketer with enterprise and mid-market SaaS experience that ranges from Fortune 100 to late-stage startups and stages in between. Her career graph uniquely combines extensive product marketing and PR / communications backgrounds resulting in an adeptness at creating brand stories and differentiated positioning.



Before joining Sitecore, Paige served as the CMO for digital workplace platform provider Prysm, where she rebranded the company and helped it transition to a combined SaaS and hardware business. She also served as CMO at SDL and helped the company successfully integrate and position its broad portfolio of solutions to focus on the company’s strength in digital experience.



In prior marketing leadership positions, Paige contributed to Aprimo’s rapid growth and acquisition by Teradata, and helped build Oracle’s first SaaS offerings into the company’s fastest growing business. Paige started her career in public relations, managing global database PR for Oracle and helping launch the IBM Internet Division and its first internet payment products.



Based in San Francisco, Paige is leading Sitecore’s global marketing organization, including the company’s marketing strategy, product marketing, communications, demand generation, and branding.



About DECK 7:



DECK 7 has had a great opportunity to interview Paige O'Neill, who's the CMO at Sitecore, a marketing technology vendor that is recognized by major analysts as a Rockstar in the industry, firmly positioned in Gartner's magic quadrant and riding high on the Forrester Wave.

Suraj Sharma

619-900-9595



deck7.io



