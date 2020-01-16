Scott Largay of Largay Travel Accepted Into Forbes Communications Council

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Largay Travel Press Release Share Blog

Largay Travel’s Director of Marketing, Scott Largay has been accepted into Forbes Communications Council, an invitation-only community for executives in communications, marketing, and public relations.



Scott Largay was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.



“We are honored to welcome Scott into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Communications Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”



As an accepted member of the Council, Scott has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Scott will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.



Finally, Scott will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.



“I am extremely excited to join the Forbes Communications Council and the opportunity it presents for myself and Largay Travel. To be associated with a brand like Forbes, which I have idolized my entire career, is a dream come true and to be able to collaborate with such a well respected and forward thinking group will enable me to take the next step of becoming a leader in my company and travel industry.” - Scott Largay



About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.



About Largay Travel

Headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut, Largay provides a staff of over 150 dedicated, experienced advisors. To ensure all the unique needs of each respective sector and traveler are satisfied, the company is strategically divided into three separate divisions: leisure travel, group & incentive, and corporate services. Largay Travel is a branch of the Tzell Travel group, and proud members of the exclusive Virtuoso network of trusted travel specialists. Our memberships provide for exclusive travel experiences, and guarantees values not available or accessible to non participants. Virtuoso membership, limited to less than 1% of all global agencies, enables us to offer clients complimentary upgrades, outstanding amenities and privileged access to events throughout the world.



Our value proposition is to provide clarity to the confusion of choices and destination information by discovering what matters to you as a traveler, and subsequently leveraging our knowledge and industry relationships to deliver personalized recommendations and solutions.



Our primary leisure expertise and focus is on soft-adventure programs (i.e. hiking, biking, walking, ballooning, etc.), family travel, worldwide deluxe cruising, and African safaris. Paul Largay, having just returned from escorting his 13th safari, was featured in Travel & Leisure Magazine as one of “America’s Top 100 Secret Travel Agents” for a decade. Considering there are 26,000 eligible agents competing for these honors, we are extremely proud of these professional recognitions and distinctions and the difference they can make in your travel plans.



Our group and incentive division is directed towards the fulfillment of the needs and desires of affiliated travelers traveling together. We customize programs centered around sales achievement objectives, religious, familial, and social requirements and the ultimate desires of the group leaders.



Our corporate travel division provides managed solutions through the application of state of the art technology and a team of dedicated advisors. We will design and deliver a comprehensive program that minimizes costs and maximizes traveler services and convenience.



In 2009, Largay established an in-house travel advisor mentoring and development program to provide travel career opportunities to aspiring travel professionals, and to provide for the continuation and succession of our strict service standards.



Scott Largay

203-757-9481



largaytravel.com



