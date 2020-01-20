Press Releases DECK 7 Press Release

Receive press releases from DECK 7: By Email RSS Feeds: DECK 7 Framework for Digital™ Redefines Its B2B Model for 2020 Lead-Gen Goals

A central powerhouse for business integration and strategy across all channels.

San Diego, CA, January 20, 2020 --(



The DECK 7 Framework For Digital™ is the outcome of several years of working together with some of the most innovative and successful companies in the world, and is based on the collective learning and shared experiences across thousands of digital marketing campaigns.



The five-step DECK 7 Framework consists of specific activities, checkpoints, and deliverables through each of the five steps of assessment and planning, alignment and execution, multi-channel integration, measurement and reporting, and finally analytics and application of the learning to revise the marketing strategy.



The DECK 7 approach is supported with the use of systems & processes (like resources, data, campaign management and integration) that are required based on the specific nature, and duration of the marketing program. By upgrading the existing B2B model with the new Framework for Digital™, DECK 7 plans to achieve its lead-gen goals of maximizing revenue, driving awareness and interest, gathering feedback and intelligence, and providing unmatched customer service in 2020 and beyond.



About DECK 7



Headquartered in San Diego, DECK 7 is a digital marketing and media company offering lead generation, campaign management, digital marketing and content services to its clients and partners worldwide. With strong expertise in inbound and outbound technologies, DECK 7 provides busy marketers with qualified leads at scale, to meet their revenue marketing goals. San Diego, CA, January 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- DECK 7 Inc., a top lead generation company based in San Diego, California, has gone beyond its peers and competitors in their digital marketing efforts for 2020. An esteemed digital marketing and media company, known for executing campaign management and content services to its clients and partners worldwide, DECK 7 has built a comprehensive system to track buyers and influencers, build behavioral models, and putting all the vast intelligence it generates into the hands of its marketing partners.The DECK 7 Framework For Digital™ is the outcome of several years of working together with some of the most innovative and successful companies in the world, and is based on the collective learning and shared experiences across thousands of digital marketing campaigns.The five-step DECK 7 Framework consists of specific activities, checkpoints, and deliverables through each of the five steps of assessment and planning, alignment and execution, multi-channel integration, measurement and reporting, and finally analytics and application of the learning to revise the marketing strategy.The DECK 7 approach is supported with the use of systems & processes (like resources, data, campaign management and integration) that are required based on the specific nature, and duration of the marketing program. By upgrading the existing B2B model with the new Framework for Digital™, DECK 7 plans to achieve its lead-gen goals of maximizing revenue, driving awareness and interest, gathering feedback and intelligence, and providing unmatched customer service in 2020 and beyond.About DECK 7Headquartered in San Diego, DECK 7 is a digital marketing and media company offering lead generation, campaign management, digital marketing and content services to its clients and partners worldwide. With strong expertise in inbound and outbound technologies, DECK 7 provides busy marketers with qualified leads at scale, to meet their revenue marketing goals. Contact Information DECK 7, Inc.

Suraj Sharma

619-900-9595



deck7.io



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from DECK 7