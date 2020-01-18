Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases NordVPN Press Release

Receive press releases from NordVPN: By Email RSS Feeds: NordVPN Teams Launched: a New Cybersecurity Solution for Businesses

One of the Biggest Consumer VPN Providers Enters Business VPN Market

London, United Kingdom, January 18, 2020 --(



NordVPN Teams has a full range of features to ensure convenience and advanced digital protection for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), freelancers, and remote teams. It is already used by almost 20,000 business users worldwide, mostly by SMEs, remote divisions of large corporations, and various NGOs.



“Studies show that almost half of all cyberattacks are directed at SMEs or launched through small teams within a company. Such entities often lack effective means to protect their data. That’s why we wanted to create a reliable VPN solution that can meet their needs better,” says Ruby Gonzalez, Head of Communications at NordVPN.



VPN stands for “virtual private network” – a service that encrypts a user’s internet traffic and redirects it through a remote VPN server. It also replaces their IP address, keeping their location private. VPNs are used worldwide both for security and entertainment reasons. It is especially handy for freelancers, remote teams, and business travelers, who often use unsecure public Wi-Fi networks in airports, hotels, and cafes.



According to Ruby Gonzalez, NordVPN Teams runs entirely on diskless RAM servers. This allows creating a centrally controlled network where nothing, not even the operating system, is stored locally. The diskless servers provide an additional layer of security. If someone manages to seize one of the servers, they are taking an empty piece of hardware with no data or configuration files on it.



One of the key benefits of NordVPN Teams is effective access management system. In a convenient control panel, business clients can add new team members, manage permissions, create user groups, select default servers, and assign dedicated gateways. NordVPN Teams alsol features dedicated company servers and dedicated IPs.



“NordVPN was initially created for personal needs. But the growing group of our business clients have different expectations for a VPN product,” says Ruby Gonzalez, Head of Communications at NordVPN.



NordVPN Teams offers advanced 256-bit encryption, CyberSec, Kill Switch, automatic connection on Wi-Fi networks, and 24/7 customer support with a dedicated manager. NordVPN Teams is available on all major platforms.



At the moment, NordVPN Teams offers an excellent opportunity to secure a special launch pricing. By buying a 1-year account, companies can get additional 2 months free.



NordVPN is a trusted online privacy and security solution, used by over 12 million internet users worldwide. It is recognized by the most influential tech sites and IT security specialists. Recently, NordVPN has announced the release of two other cybersecurity tools: NordPass, a new-generation password manager, and NordLocker, a powerful file encryption tool. In the future, business clients will be able to acquire all these products as a bundle.



About NordVPN



NordVPN is the world’s most advanced VPN service provider, used by over 12 million internet users worldwide. NordVPN provides double VPN encryption, malware blocking, and Onion Over VPN. The product is very user-friendly, offers one of the best prices on the market, has over 5,000 servers in 60 countries worldwide, and is P2P friendly. One of the key features of NordVPN is the zero-log policy. For more information: nordvpn.com. London, United Kingdom, January 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- A new cybersecurity solution for businesses - NordVPN Teams - was officially launched today. It is created by NordVPN, one of the biggest consumer VPN providers in the world. This marks a strategic decision to strengthen its position as an all-around cybersecurity solution both for personal and work-related use.NordVPN Teams has a full range of features to ensure convenience and advanced digital protection for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), freelancers, and remote teams. It is already used by almost 20,000 business users worldwide, mostly by SMEs, remote divisions of large corporations, and various NGOs.“Studies show that almost half of all cyberattacks are directed at SMEs or launched through small teams within a company. Such entities often lack effective means to protect their data. That’s why we wanted to create a reliable VPN solution that can meet their needs better,” says Ruby Gonzalez, Head of Communications at NordVPN.VPN stands for “virtual private network” – a service that encrypts a user’s internet traffic and redirects it through a remote VPN server. It also replaces their IP address, keeping their location private. VPNs are used worldwide both for security and entertainment reasons. It is especially handy for freelancers, remote teams, and business travelers, who often use unsecure public Wi-Fi networks in airports, hotels, and cafes.According to Ruby Gonzalez, NordVPN Teams runs entirely on diskless RAM servers. This allows creating a centrally controlled network where nothing, not even the operating system, is stored locally. The diskless servers provide an additional layer of security. If someone manages to seize one of the servers, they are taking an empty piece of hardware with no data or configuration files on it.One of the key benefits of NordVPN Teams is effective access management system. In a convenient control panel, business clients can add new team members, manage permissions, create user groups, select default servers, and assign dedicated gateways. NordVPN Teams alsol features dedicated company servers and dedicated IPs.“NordVPN was initially created for personal needs. But the growing group of our business clients have different expectations for a VPN product,” says Ruby Gonzalez, Head of Communications at NordVPN.NordVPN Teams offers advanced 256-bit encryption, CyberSec, Kill Switch, automatic connection on Wi-Fi networks, and 24/7 customer support with a dedicated manager. NordVPN Teams is available on all major platforms.At the moment, NordVPN Teams offers an excellent opportunity to secure a special launch pricing. By buying a 1-year account, companies can get additional 2 months free.NordVPN is a trusted online privacy and security solution, used by over 12 million internet users worldwide. It is recognized by the most influential tech sites and IT security specialists. Recently, NordVPN has announced the release of two other cybersecurity tools: NordPass, a new-generation password manager, and NordLocker, a powerful file encryption tool. In the future, business clients will be able to acquire all these products as a bundle.About NordVPNNordVPN is the world’s most advanced VPN service provider, used by over 12 million internet users worldwide. NordVPN provides double VPN encryption, malware blocking, and Onion Over VPN. The product is very user-friendly, offers one of the best prices on the market, has over 5,000 servers in 60 countries worldwide, and is P2P friendly. One of the key features of NordVPN is the zero-log policy. For more information: nordvpn.com. Contact Information NordVPN

Laura Tyrell

+467 9873 4591



https://nordvpn.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from NordVPN Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend