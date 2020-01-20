Matthew Prinn of RFP Advisory Group a Guest on Reinventing Professionals Podcast

Matthew Prinn of RFP Advisory Group was a guest on Ari Kaplan's Reinventing Professionals podcast. The Reinventing Professionals podcast is designed to offer ideas, guidance, and perspectives on how to effectively navigate a perpetually shifting professional landscape, with a unique focus on the legal industry and the technology that is driving its evolution.





Matthew Prinn, the principal of RFP Advisory Group, discussed key trends in how corporate legal departments are using RFPs, the biggest mistakes law firms make in responding to RFPs, and how RFPs and related technology are evolving.



The Reinventing Professionals podcast is designed to offer ideas, guidance, and perspectives on how to effectively navigate a perpetually shifting professional landscape, with a unique focus on the legal industry and the technology that is driving its evolution.



Host, Ari Kaplan, is an attorney, author, and leading legal industry analyst. He has been sharing interviews with industry leaders shaping the next generation of legal and professional services since 2009. A two-time Ironman triathlon finisher, he is teaching himself to code (poorly) in python and writing a new book about reimagining business and careers in the next decade. New York, NY, January 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Matthew Prinn of RFP Advisory Group was a guest on Ari Kaplan's Reinventing Professionals podcast. The episode is titled Successfully Responding to RFPs Matthew Prinn, the principal of RFP Advisory Group, discussed key trends in how corporate legal departments are using RFPs, the biggest mistakes law firms make in responding to RFPs, and how RFPs and related technology are evolving.The Reinventing Professionals podcast is designed to offer ideas, guidance, and perspectives on how to effectively navigate a perpetually shifting professional landscape, with a unique focus on the legal industry and the technology that is driving its evolution.Host, Ari Kaplan, is an attorney, author, and leading legal industry analyst. He has been sharing interviews with industry leaders shaping the next generation of legal and professional services since 2009. A two-time Ironman triathlon finisher, he is teaching himself to code (poorly) in python and writing a new book about reimagining business and careers in the next decade.