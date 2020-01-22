DECK 7 Interviews David Spark, Managing Editor at Spark Media Solutions

Press Releases DECK 7 Press Release

In conversation with DECK 7, David shares valuable lessons about content creation and content marketing.

DECK 7 is a digital marketing, lead generation and media services company consisting of 300 marketing mavens, data science experts and martech engineers who deliver services to our clients worldwide. Headquartered in San Diego, we orchestrate and execute over 2800 campaigns each year for brands, agencies and martech platforms. Contact us at deck7.io. San Diego, CA, January 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- DECK 7 had a wonderful opportunity to interview David Spark who is the Managing Editor at Spark Media Solutions, a B2B content marketing agency for the tech industry. David Spark is a veteran tech journalist and founder of Spark Media Solutions. He’s been the creative director, producer, voice, and face of many content marketing campaigns for a number of Fortune 1000 B2B tech companies.Since 1996, David and his articles have appeared in more than 40 media outlets including eWEEK, Wired News, PCWorld, ABC Radio, John C. Dvorak’s “Cranky Geeks,” KQED’s “This Week in Northern California,” and TechTV (formerly ZDTV). Spark is also the author of the book, “Three Feet from Seven Figures: One-on-One Engagement Techniques to Qualify More Leads at Trade Shows.”In addition to traditional media, David spent ten years working in advertising at various agencies, the last being Publicis Dialog where he launched the company’s new media division. He was also a touring stand-up comedian, a San Francisco tour guide, and comedy writer for The Second City in Chicago.Today, David blogs regularly on the Spark Minute, a platform for social media, brand journalism, content marketing, and all things tech. Spark is a noted speaker, entertainer, and moderator at tech and marketing events. He offers training for moderating and is also the host of a weekly tech and media podcast called the Tear Down Show, and runs a YouTube channel sharing a series of content marketing tips.About DECK 7:DECK 7 is a digital marketing, lead generation and media services company consisting of 300 marketing mavens, data science experts and martech engineers who deliver services to our clients worldwide. Headquartered in San Diego, we orchestrate and execute over 2800 campaigns each year for brands, agencies and martech platforms. Contact us at deck7.io. Contact Information DECK 7, Inc.

