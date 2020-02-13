Donna L. Perkins Honored as a Woman of the Month for January 2020 by P.O.W.E.R (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. North Kansas City, MO, February 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Donna L. Perkins of North Kansas City, Missouri has been honored as a Woman of the Month for January 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.ABOUT Donna L. PerkinsDonna L. Perkins is a credit expert and consumer advocate with almost 30 years of credit industry experience. She specializes in credit repair and restoration, credit reporting, credit scoring and debt restoration. As a credit expert, Donna has appeared numerous times on news programs broadcast with ABC, NBC, Fox and others.Ms. Perkins is the president of Kansas City Credit Services, a credit repair organization based in Kansas City, Missouri since 1991. Under Donna’s leadership, KC Credit Services has helped over 110,000 nationwide customers restore their lives by improving their credit profiles. Donna oversees the operations of KC Credit Services and is frequently asked to speak at credit education events hosted by the company and others. She stays in touch with the needs of her clients by advising them on credit repair matters and assisting with judgement resolutions. Donna also teaches consumers how to establish new credit and how to prepare for real estate purchases.Donna and her team train attorneys nationwide on various consumer protection statutes such as the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) and Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). She teaches attorneys how to leverage these laws to help consumers whose rights have been violated by credit reporting agencies, debt collectors, creditors and more. Donna also provides strategic business consulting services to companies in the financial arena, where she assists with planning and sales strategy development.Donna is a member of the American Fair Credit Council. She is the vice president of the local chapter of the National Association of Credit Repair Advisors.For further information, please contact www.kccreditservices.com.About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Contact Information P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

