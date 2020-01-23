DECK 7 interviews Andrea Lechner-Becker, CMO at LeadMD

Press Releases DECK 7 Press Release

Andrea sits down with DECK 7 to discuss the key role of great brand stories for customer success.

DECK 7 is a digital marketing, lead generation and media services company consisting of 300 marketing mavens, data science experts and martech engineers who deliver services to our clients worldwide. Headquartered in San Diego, we orchestrate and execute over 2800 campaigns each year for brands, agencies and martech platforms. Contact us at deck7.io. San Diego, CA, January 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- DECK 7 has released another exciting interview with Andrea Lechner-Becker, who is the Chief Marketing Officer at LeadMD, the world’s leading modern marketing firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona.An avid storyteller, Andrea has never met a problem she didn’t want to solve. This led her to manage sales and marketing at an art gallery, then loyalty and email marketing strategy for an NBA team and arena, then the delivery team at LeadMD, followed by a stint as a novelist and culminating with her current role as CMO of LeadMD.Andrea has a decade of experience in dynamic marketing roles which includes six years of climbing up the ranks at LeadMD from VP to Chief Strategy Officer, spanning 2011 to 2017. During this time, she honed her skills by telling stories in marketing and sales that resonated with customers and enabled the company to grow.In 2016, Andrea also co-founded an e-learning firm, called Six-Bricks and began building a platform to house the curriculum LeadMD pioneered. Beyond her role as a primary instructor in Six Bricks content, as Chief Strategy Officer, Andrea was responsible for the product and curriculum roadmap as well as revenue plans and forecasting.Andrea was awarded the title of ‘20 women to watch’ by the Sales Lead Management Association (SLMA) in April of 2019. Her debut novel, “Sixty days left,” was published on 15 May 2018 and is available on amazon.com.About DECK 7:DECK 7 is a digital marketing, lead generation and media services company consisting of 300 marketing mavens, data science experts and martech engineers who deliver services to our clients worldwide. Headquartered in San Diego, we orchestrate and execute over 2800 campaigns each year for brands, agencies and martech platforms. Contact us at deck7.io. Contact Information DECK 7, Inc.

