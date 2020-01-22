Fashion & Art Icon Beatrix Ost Speaks During Art Fort Lauderdale's artDISCOURSE Series

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Art Fort Lauderdale Press Release Share Blog

Talks are free and open to the public and take place in the Metropolitan Room at GALLERYone Hotel, January 23-25, 2020. All talks will end with a Champagne Toast provided by the host hotel.





“Providing a platform for engaging conversation is a major component of this fair as it complements the journey of artistic discovery and gives an opportunity for artists, collectors, curators and the general public to engage and interact with each other in a way unlike ever before," said ART FORT LAUDERDALE Co-Founder | Managing Partner Evan Snow. “As we grow this fair year after year we hope to create more opportunities for scholarly dialogue that contributes to the overall appreciation for art in Fort Lauderdale and South Florida."



Other Talks Include:

January 23rd: 5pm

Title: The Journey of the Artist

Speaker(s): Twyla Gettert, Lee Brock, Lloyd Goradesky, and Silvia Lattova, Gallery owner, THINK + feel Contemporary (representing Maria Svarbova)

Overview: These noteworthy artists will take you through their respective personal journey's. Attendees will hear how each chose to enter the world of art, their struggles and successes and how they found inspiration to produce their art and build their brand.



January 24th: 5pm

Title: Exhibiting to the World

Speaker(s): Ferdinand and Keith Tomlin from the TOROSIETE Museum of Contemporary Art

Overview: They will discuss how they have changed the typical fine art gallery business model by creating their online Virtual Museum and Museum Gallery Store.

The Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art are also the official online partners of Art Fort Lauderdale and have created a catalog of all the works available for sale and an online shopping cart that allows attendees to purchase directly from their own phone.



January 25th: 5pm

Title: Life is not for beginners. With art – you never walk alone

Speaker: Katti Hoflin, Director of Cultural affairs at Västra Götalandsregionen (Sweden's leading transportation region and economic engine).

Overview: Katti will tell the story of her own life and how she found hope to carry on through a series of events that all had to do with art and creativity. In addition, Katti will also give examples of how Sweden works when it comes to public funding of the arts and libraries.



These talks have become an integral part of the Art Fort Lauderdale experience with past speakers including Ashley James (the first black curator at the Guggenheim) and Randy Cohen (Vice President of Research and Policy at Americans for the Arts).



artDISCOURSE Series programming is free to the public with ticket reservation. More information can be found at Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week (www.ftladw.com)



Partners include UniteUs Group, Choose954, Venice Magazine, TravelHost Magazine, Easy 93.1, Art Hive Magazine, South Florida Luxury TV, Greater Fort Lauderdale Conventions & Visitors Bureau, The Islands of the Bahamas, Broward County Cultural Division, Las Olas Capital Arts, Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, Bellissima Luxury & Fine Art Services, Flora Fine Foods, The Wilder, Douglas Elliman, Florida Luxurious, Wahoo Realty, Broward, Palm Beaches, and St. Lucie Realtors®, Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art, Argus Advisors Las Olas Local, South Florida Luxury Guide, Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina / GALLERYone Fort Lauderdale, W Fort Lauderdale.



About Art Fort Lauderdale

Art Fort Lauderdale is a four-day curated art fair that transports attendees on a journey along the famed Intracoastal waterways via water taxi and private yacht with stops at vacant luxury waterfront properties that feature over 100 artists and galleries exhibiting various styles and methods of art that reflect the past, the present and the future. This destination art fair seeks to highlight the uniqueness of the city and put Fort Lauderdale on the art world map as a premier location to view, interact with and purchase art along with giving art aficionados, residents and visitors a cultural experience that is memorable, interactive and engaging. These exhibits will feature paintings, illustrations, sculptures, installations, photographs, films, performance arts and art & technology collaborations in addition to talks with artists, collectors, and curators. For more information about Art Fort Lauderdale visit www.artftlauderdale.com. Andrew Martineau

954-850-8581



http://www.artftlauderdale.com



