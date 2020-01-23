LCR-Reader-MPA Gets NIST Traceable Calibration Certificates

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Siborg Systems Inc. Press Release

Siborg Systems Inc. has begun offering traceable calibration certificates for LCR-Reader-MPA; to be included in new Professional task kit that consists of high accuracy multimeter and accessories.

The LCR-Reader-MPA made its debut in April 2019 and offers the most features and highest basic accuracy of all of Siborg’s test equipment. The Professional task kit includes an NIST Traceable Calibration Certificate, which is required by many professionals in order to remain ISO compliant. Also included with the kit is a spare pair of bent gold-plated tweezer probes, LCR-Reader Kelvin Probe Connector Kit that turns the device into a low-power probe station, hard-shelled carrying case, Offset Calibration Board, and micro-USB cable.



The LCR-Reader-MPA boasts the highest basic accuracy of any of Siborg’s devices at 0.1% and more features, including a wide range of test frequency signals from 100 Hz to 100 kHz. Other features include: LED/Diode testing, AC/DC Voltage measurements, short/continuity testing, frequency and duty cycle measurements, pulse counting, signal generator and more. The device’s ability to test at 100 kHz test frequency allows for 0.001 F resolution for capacitance and 0.1 nH for inductance measurements.



Siborg brought back an oscilloscope mode for MPA - a feature that hasn’t been included since Smart Tweezers ST-1. The analog display is best used for testing voltage waveforms on active circuit board, using frequencies up to 100 kHz. It is also exceptionally useful when used with the included LCR-Reader Kelvin Probe Connector Kit; this kit expands the reach of the device’s probes and turns the MPA into a low-frequency probe station and tests waveforms at various nodes on a PCB.



Other features include: testing Large and Super Large Capacitances up to 640 mF, 3 test signal levels of 0.1, 0.5, and 1 Vrms, and the wide range of test frequencies (100, 120 Hz, 1, 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 75 and 100 kHz.) Electrolytic capacitors are measured at 120 Hertz while ESR at 100 kHz according to regular electrolytic capacitor test conditions.



LCR-Reader-MPA’s design combines a set of gold-plated tweezer probes and a lightweight multimeter in a device that only weighs 30 grams. The backlit LCD display (available in grey or black) automatically displays measurement data including main and secondary impedance values, component type and test frequency used. It is controlled using a 4-way joystick-like navigational button that not only accesses the extensive customization menus but also allow for basic changes from the measurement screens.



Features on LCR-Reader-MPA:



-Fully automatic and manual LCR, ESR, LED/Diode measurements

-0.1% Basic accuracy

-Automatic and manual Test Frequency, including 100, 120 Hz, 1, 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 75 and 100 kHz

-AC/DC Current measurements

-AC/DC voltage measurements up to 15 V

-Signal Generator with Sine wave up to 100 kHz

-Easy Open/Short calibration and offset removal

-Test signal levels: 0.1, 0.5 and 1.0 Vrms

-Automatic Test Signal Reduction to 0.1 V for in-circuit measurements

-Oscilloscope Transient Voltage up to 100 kHz

-Displays active and reactive impedance components

-Handles components to a 0201 size (0.3 mm)

-Li-Po battery and micro-USB charging port

-Gold-plated test leads

-1 oz. weight

-Backlit LCD display



NIST Traceable Calibration Certificate (included only with LCR-Reader-MPA Pro Task Kit).



Later this year, Siborg will be releasing a Bluetooth enabled model of LCR-Reader-MPA that can connect to Windows for remote, real-time measurement recording.



