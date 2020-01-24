DECK 7 Interviews Patrick Welch, President and CMO at Bigtincan

Press Releases DECK 7 Press Release

Patrick shares insights on boosting customer interactions through the help of AI and automation.

San Diego, CA, January 24, 2020 --(



An official member of the Forbes Communications Council, Patrick has been working with Bigtincan for over seven years, leading the US and EMEA operations where he oversaw the company through consistent year-over-year growth. He is an inspirational executive with a strong track record of building loyal, high-performance teams and successful businesses in the B2B technology space.



Patrick has held executive-level positions throughout his career. Prior to joining Bigtincan, he served as the vice president of sales at Apperian, a start-up in the mobile application management space. Before that Patrick played a key role in facilitating the growth and success of Netegrity, the maker of network identity and access software, from startup to $100 million+ in annual sales. He was also instrumental in the success of identity and access management company Aveksa, where he was responsible for approximately 5000 percent growth between 2007 and 2009.



“Bigtincan is changing the way that CIOs at Fortune 500 companies think about the productivity and on-the-road capabilities of their growing remote workforce,” adds Patrick. “Tablet adoption in the enterprise is exploding and Bigtincan is taking the next step by introducing a solution that’s extending the field workforce with all the right content resources, at the right time in the right location.”



About DECK 7:

About DECK 7:

DECK 7 is a digital marketing, lead generation and media services company consisting of 300 marketing mavens, data science experts and martech engineers who deliver services to our clients worldwide. Headquartered in San Diego, we orchestrate and execute over 2800 campaigns each year for brands, agencies and martech platforms. Contact us at deck7.io. Contact Information DECK 7, Inc.

Suraj Sharma

619-900-9595

deck7.io

Suraj Sharma

619-900-9595



deck7.io



