DECK 7 Interviews Randy Frisch, CMO and Co-Founder at Uberflip

Randy discusses the need for great content experience to drive meaningful conversations.

San Diego, CA, January 27, 2020 --(



Randy is the CMO and Co-founder at Uberflip, which is a content experience platform that empowers marketers to create content experiences at every stage of the buyer’s journey. He has defined and led this movement, prompting marketers to think beyond content creation and truly put their customers first by focusing on the experience. Randy also co-hosts the Conex Show which is a weekly podcast featuring top marketers and their strategies and secrets to success.



In April of 2018, Randy was named one of the Top 50 Fearless Marketers in the world by Marketo. His speaking credits include Dreamforce, Marketo Summit, B2B Marketing Exchange, SiriusDecisions Summit, and Conex. Randy’s talks continue to empower marketers with the strategies they need to capture their audiences, prove their worth, and align their vision.



Randy’s book, F#*k Content Marketing, is a Best-Seller on Amazon. It calls for marketers to focus on the content experience in order to drive demand, increase revenue, and connect with customers. The book was inspired by his hit blog post, F#*k Content Marketing—Focus on the Content Experience. “Content marketing has gotten a bad rap in some ways,” Frisch says, adding that there’s been “a lot of consolidation in that space in the last number of years,” so, Uberflip has been working to distance itself from that term.



Uberflip’s annual event, Conex: The Content Experience, has grown to become a 750+ person event, with a North American roadshow to come in 2019. It brings together like-minded people in digital marketing, demand generation and content marketing in order to connect them with interesting and impactful players that understand and champion the importance of experience to the buyer journey.



About DECK 7:

DECK 7 is a digital marketing, lead generation and media services company consisting of 300 marketing mavens, data science experts and martech engineers who deliver services to our clients worldwide. Headquartered in San Diego, we orchestrate and execute over 2800 campaigns each year for brands, agencies and martech platforms. Contact us at deck7.io.

Suraj Sharma

619-900-9595



deck7.io



