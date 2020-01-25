Press Releases Siborg Systems Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Siborg Systems Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Powerful All-in-One Multitester Will Soon Have Bluetooth Capabilities to Remotely Record Measurement Values in Real-Time

LCR-Reader-MPA already offers users a high basic accuracy and a wide range of features; soon the device will able to send and receive measurement data over the air.

Waterloo, Canada, January 25, 2020 --(



LCR-Reader-MPA (http://www.LCR-Reader.com/lcrreadermpa.html) is the newest model in the LCR-Reader line of tweezers-based multimeters. With no set-up between measurements, MPA is able to determine the component type and best test parameters before measuring with a 0.1% basic accuracy. All measurement values, including main and secondary impedance values, component type, test frequency used and more are available on the display.



The new Bluetooth update will allow users to remotely record their measurement values to PC using a low frequency Bluetooth connection via dongle. All measurement data can be collected and saved into files or by software such as TeraTerm or National Instrument’s LabView; the data can later be analyzed or used in databases. The ability to remotely record measurement data is exceptionally helpful for situations where all values must be recorded but is a time sensitive task, such as production lines or quality control.



MPA offers the most features in the LCR-Reader line of devices. These features include:



Automatic and manual LCR, ESR, LED/Diode measurements



0.1% Basic accuracy



Automatic and manual Test Frequency selection, including 100, 120 Hz, 1, 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 75, and 100 kHz



AC/DC voltage measurements up to 15 V



AC/DC Current measurements



Test signal level, 0.1, 0.5 and 1.0 Vrms



LED testing with 3.2 Volts



Oscilloscope Transient voltage up to 100 kHz



Signal Generator



Pulse counting



Automatic Test Signal Reduction to 0.1 V for in-circuit measurements



Displays active and reactive impedance components



Handles components to a 0201 size (0.3 mm)



1 oz. weight



Backlit LCD display in grey or black



Gold-plated test leads



Li-Poly battery and micro-USB charging



NIST Traceable Calibration Certificate (included only with LCR-Reader-MPA Pro)



Siborg has recently added a new task kit to the LCR-Reader Store; the LCR-Reader-MPA Professional combines a set of tweezers, NIST Traceable calibration certificate, spare bent tweezer probes, Kelvin Probe Connector Kit, hard shelled case and charging cable.



The LCR-Reader-MPA with Bluetooth will be available soon in the LCR-Reader Store and through Siborg’s Amazon sales channels in USA, Canada, and Europe.

https://secure.lcr-reader.com/catalog/ Waterloo, Canada, January 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Siborg released their most powerful device in 2019, the LCR-Reader-MPA. This model offers a 0.1% basic accuracy and a wide range of features, including LCR/ESR measurements with no set-up, LED/Diode testing, oscilloscope mode and a 100 kHz test frequency. The device will soon be getting another update that will allow to send and receive measurement data to PC over Bluetooth connection.LCR-Reader-MPA (http://www.LCR-Reader.com/lcrreadermpa.html) is the newest model in the LCR-Reader line of tweezers-based multimeters. With no set-up between measurements, MPA is able to determine the component type and best test parameters before measuring with a 0.1% basic accuracy. All measurement values, including main and secondary impedance values, component type, test frequency used and more are available on the display.The new Bluetooth update will allow users to remotely record their measurement values to PC using a low frequency Bluetooth connection via dongle. All measurement data can be collected and saved into files or by software such as TeraTerm or National Instrument’s LabView; the data can later be analyzed or used in databases. The ability to remotely record measurement data is exceptionally helpful for situations where all values must be recorded but is a time sensitive task, such as production lines or quality control.MPA offers the most features in the LCR-Reader line of devices. These features include:Automatic and manual LCR, ESR, LED/Diode measurements0.1% Basic accuracyAutomatic and manual Test Frequency selection, including 100, 120 Hz, 1, 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 75, and 100 kHzAC/DC voltage measurements up to 15 VAC/DC Current measurementsTest signal level, 0.1, 0.5 and 1.0 VrmsLED testing with 3.2 VoltsOscilloscope Transient voltage up to 100 kHzSignal GeneratorPulse countingAutomatic Test Signal Reduction to 0.1 V for in-circuit measurementsDisplays active and reactive impedance componentsHandles components to a 0201 size (0.3 mm)1 oz. weightBacklit LCD display in grey or blackGold-plated test leadsLi-Poly battery and micro-USB chargingNIST Traceable Calibration Certificate (included only with LCR-Reader-MPA Pro)Siborg has recently added a new task kit to the LCR-Reader Store; the LCR-Reader-MPA Professional combines a set of tweezers, NIST Traceable calibration certificate, spare bent tweezer probes, Kelvin Probe Connector Kit, hard shelled case and charging cable.The LCR-Reader-MPA with Bluetooth will be available soon in the LCR-Reader Store and through Siborg’s Amazon sales channels in USA, Canada, and Europe.https://secure.lcr-reader.com/catalog/ Contact Information Siborg Systems Inc.

Michael Obrecht

519-888-9906



www.siborg.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Siborg Systems Inc.