Powerful All-in-One Multitester Will Soon Have Bluetooth Capabilities to Remotely Record Measurement Values in Real-Time

)-- Siborg released their most powerful device in 2019, the LCR-Reader-MPA. This model offers a 0.1% basic accuracy and a wide range of features, including LCR/ESR measurements with no set-up, LED/Diode testing, oscilloscope mode and a 100 kHz test frequency. The device will soon be getting another update that will allow to send and receive measurement data to PC over Bluetooth connection.
LCR-Reader-MPA (http://www.LCR-Reader.com/lcrreadermpa.html) is the newest model in the LCR-Reader line of tweezers-based multimeters. With no set-up between measurements, MPA is able to determine the component type and best test parameters before measuring with a 0.1% basic accuracy. All measurement values, including main and secondary impedance values, component type, test frequency used and more are available on the display.
The new Bluetooth update will allow users to remotely record their measurement values to PC using a low frequency Bluetooth connection via dongle. All measurement data can be collected and saved into files or by software such as TeraTerm or National Instrument’s LabView; the data can later be analyzed or used in databases. The ability to remotely record measurement data is exceptionally helpful for situations where all values must be recorded but is a time sensitive task, such as production lines or quality control.
MPA offers the most features in the LCR-Reader line of devices. These features include:
Automatic and manual LCR, ESR, LED/Diode measurements
0.1% Basic accuracy
Automatic and manual Test Frequency selection, including 100, 120 Hz, 1, 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 75, and 100 kHz
AC/DC voltage measurements up to 15 V
AC/DC Current measurements
Test signal level, 0.1, 0.5 and 1.0 Vrms
LED testing with 3.2 Volts
Oscilloscope Transient voltage up to 100 kHz
Signal Generator
Pulse counting
Automatic Test Signal Reduction to 0.1 V for in-circuit measurements
Displays active and reactive impedance components
Handles components to a 0201 size (0.3 mm)
1 oz. weight
Backlit LCD display in grey or black
Gold-plated test leads
Li-Poly battery and micro-USB charging
NIST Traceable Calibration Certificate (included only with LCR-Reader-MPA Pro)
Siborg has recently added a new task kit to the LCR-Reader Store; the LCR-Reader-MPA Professional combines a set of tweezers, NIST Traceable calibration certificate, spare bent tweezer probes, Kelvin Probe Connector Kit, hard shelled case and charging cable.
The LCR-Reader-MPA with Bluetooth will be available soon in the LCR-Reader Store and through Siborg’s Amazon sales channels in USA, Canada, and Europe.
