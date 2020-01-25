Gantner Supplied Solutions for More Than 1 GW Solar Power in 2019

Press Releases Gantner Instruments GmbH Press Release Share Blog

Gantner’s complete monitor solution has been supplied for example in projects in Australia, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Jordan as well as in the Netherlands and Spain. A new market Gantner entered is Ukraine which strengthens the company’s portfolio in Eastern Europe where already some of the region’s biggest solar power plants in Belarus and in Kazakhstan work with Gantner’s system.



In 2019, the total number of newly acquired measurement channels with a typical measure rate of up to 1 Hz sums up to about one million. On top of that another five million of calculated channels are imported into our cloud-based Gantner.webportal with a market-leading storage rate of one per minute. The huge amount of collected data provides the opportunity to apply new big data technologies to gain valuable information about the state of a power plant, to calculate production forecasts and to perform predictive maintenance. With Gantner’s “Mechanistic Performance Model” it is possible to compare the actual outcome of a PV plant with target values based on the structure of the plant and on weather conditions.



Their goal for 2020 is to use the high momentum of the PV industry to strengthen their position as an international market leader with monitoring and control of solar power plants “Made in Germany.” Thanks to Gantner's strong network of customers, partners and friends, they are convinced to achieve further growth in turnover, accompanied by constantly evolving of new technologies, innovative concepts and increased human resources.



Zwoenitz, Germany, January 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The recently ended year 2019 was a bright year for solar business as a whole and for Gantner in particular.Gantner is very excited about having commissioned monitoring and control solutions for another 1 GW solar power in 2019.Gantner's complete monitor solution has been supplied for example in projects in Australia, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Jordan as well as in the Netherlands and Spain. A new market Gantner entered is Ukraine which strengthens the company's portfolio in Eastern Europe where already some of the region's biggest solar power plants in Belarus and in Kazakhstan work with Gantner's system.In 2019, the total number of newly acquired measurement channels with a typical measure rate of up to 1 Hz sums up to about one million. On top of that another five million of calculated channels are imported into our cloud-based Gantner.webportal with a market-leading storage rate of one per minute. The huge amount of collected data provides the opportunity to apply new big data technologies to gain valuable information about the state of a power plant, to calculate production forecasts and to perform predictive maintenance. With Gantner's "Mechanistic Performance Model" it is possible to compare the actual outcome of a PV plant with target values based on the structure of the plant and on weather conditions.Their goal for 2020 is to use the high momentum of the PV industry to strengthen their position as an international market leader with monitoring and control of solar power plants "Made in Germany." Thanks to Gantner's strong network of customers, partners and friends, they are convinced to achieve further growth in turnover, accompanied by constantly evolving of new technologies, innovative concepts and increased human resources.

