DECK 7 Interviews Mark Halstead, Managing Director at iCumulus

In conversation with DECK 7, Mark discusses the untapped area of AI and chatbots.

In 2004 Mark sold his business within 12 months of start-up into an ASX listed group, then whilst on the board of directors of the group, steered the acquisition of 8 other digital businesses to form a leading digital marketing services group across key verticals; search, media and full service digital agency.



Commercial development within the digital industry is Mark’s core strength. Mark is a hands-on team manager with a proven track record of profitability and revenue growth within high growth industries, start-up companies or divisions.



His specialties include Conversational AI, AI in Marketing, Demand Generation (B2B), Email marketing, performance media, lead generation (B2C), Marketing Automation, programmatic media, permission marketing, data and list marketing, ad networks, search, direct response advertising, TV and sponsorships. Passionate about the growth of digital media, Mark helps shape the current landscape and strives to keep creating highly responsive advertising opportunities for clients.



About DECK 7:



About DECK 7:

DECK 7 is a digital marketing, lead generation and media services company consisting of 300 marketing mavens, data science experts and martech engineers who deliver services to our clients worldwide. Headquartered in San Diego, we orchestrate and execute over 2800 campaigns each year for brands, agencies and martech platforms. Contact us at deck7.io.

