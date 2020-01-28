PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
DECK 7

Press Release

DECK 7 Interviews Mark Halstead, Managing Director at iCumulus


In conversation with DECK 7, Mark discusses the untapped area of AI and chatbots.

San Diego, CA, January 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- DECK 7 is proud to present a fascinating interview with Mark Halstead, Managing Director at iCumulus, Australia's leading digital direct response agency a full service of lead generation, management platform, co-registration and email advertising. Mark is a senior executive with 20 years Media/ Advertising industry experience, a high profile pioneer of digital media, experienced within Australia, New Zealand, and SE Asia.

In 2004 Mark sold his business within 12 months of start-up into an ASX listed group, then whilst on the board of directors of the group, steered the acquisition of 8 other digital businesses to form a leading digital marketing services group across key verticals; search, media and full service digital agency.

Commercial development within the digital industry is Mark’s core strength. Mark is a hands-on team manager with a proven track record of profitability and revenue growth within high growth industries, start-up companies or divisions.

His specialties include Conversational AI, AI in Marketing, Demand Generation (B2B), Email marketing, performance media, lead generation (B2C), Marketing Automation, programmatic media, permission marketing, data and list marketing, ad networks, search, direct response advertising, TV and sponsorships. Passionate about the growth of digital media, Mark helps shape the current landscape and strives to keep creating highly responsive advertising opportunities for clients.

About DECK 7:

DECK 7 is a digital marketing, lead generation and media services company consisting of 300 marketing mavens, data science experts and martech engineers who deliver services to our clients worldwide. Headquartered in San Diego, we orchestrate and execute over 2800 campaigns each year for brands, agencies and martech platforms. Contact us at deck7.io.
Contact Information
DECK 7, Inc.
Suraj Sharma
619-900-9595
Contact
deck7.io

