Copper.co Appointed by XinFin for Institutional Custody Solution

London, United Kingdom, January 29, 2020 --(



Copper.co provides support for XDCe across its institutional hot and cold wallet solutions. Copper.co pioneered multi-signature security for a wide range of digital assets in 2018. All digital assets supported by Copper.co are integrated using the company’s single API so no additional coding is required for clients to add XDCe.



The firm’s walled garden now covers 96% of global crypto liquidity and is seeing over £500 million in transactions each month - with that figure growing steadily.



Ritesh Kakkad, Co-founder at XinFin and TradeFinex, added:



“In 2020, appropriate custody services are the most critical element for institutional adoption of digital assets. With Copper’s custodial services now available for XDCe, regulated institutions like banks, crypto hedge funds, and financial entities will have a secure solution to store their digitized XDCe holdings. Copper is also planning to provide support for XinFin’s primary chain coin XDC in the near future.”



Dmitry Tokarev, CEO of copper.co commented:



“The XinFin Network is one of the most enterprise-friendly blockchain networks ever created, and we’re proud they have chosen Copper for their institutional digital asset custody.



“Institutions need a lot more than an app with pretty charts. They need proper security, which includes technology, insurance, people, and business processes - as well as exceptional client service. We’re proud to have earned XinFin’s trust and their business.”



About Copper:

Copper designs & develops the award-winning infrastructure which enables institutions to acquire, store, and trade digital assets in a manner that satisfies global investors and regulatory standards. Its multi-signature safeguarding application allows institutions to have complete certainty that their capital is not at risk of theft, whether it be from hackers or bad players in the industry. Copper is also one of the few digital asset custody solutions to be insured against crime, including theft of fiat or digital assets - with a comprehensive policy brokered by Aon in London.



More at the details: copper.co



About XinFin.Network:

XinFin is an open-source enterprise-ready hybrid blockchain for global trade and finance use case TradeFinex.org A P2P Network for Trade Finance Originators to Distribute Trade Assets to the Growing Class of Alternative Asset Investors. Trade Finance Market is expected to reach USD 71Billion by the end of 2024.



Nadar Suresh

+91-9092193019



www.xinfin.org



