Royale Parc Suites Orlando Become Staybridge Suites - Orlando Royale Parc Suites

AD1 Global’s Royale Parc Suites Orlando has converted to a Staybridge Suites.





“We are very excited to start the year off right with this exciting rebranding,” said AD1 Global President Daniel Berman. “We’ve been working on these improvements for some time and it’s great to see them become reality.”



The renovated hotel’s amenities include a tiki bar, laundry facilities, and more.



“We are proud to continue our strong relationship with the IHG brand,” said General Manager Wade Michael. “As a long standing member of the community, we’re excited to see what the future holds for us as the newly rebranded Staybridge Suites - Orlando Royale Parc Suites.”



AD1 Global’s portfolio has quickly expanded to now include 22 hotels, including internationally recognized brands such as Hilton, Marriott, and Wyndham. The company is actively engaged in finding new acquisitions. For more information, please visit



About AD1 Global:

