Royale Parc Suites Orlando Become Staybridge Suites - Orlando Royale Parc Suites


AD1 Global’s Royale Parc Suites Orlando has converted to a Staybridge Suites.

Royale Parc Suites Orlando Become Staybridge Suites - Orlando Royale Parc Suites
Hollywood, FL, January 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The 224-room hotel is conveniently located in Kissimmee, just minutes from Walt Disney World’s attractions like Disney’s Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and SeaWorld are also in close proximity, making this hotel an excellent family-friendly option for travelers.

“We are very excited to start the year off right with this exciting rebranding,” said AD1 Global President Daniel Berman. “We’ve been working on these improvements for some time and it’s great to see them become reality.”

The renovated hotel’s amenities include a tiki bar, laundry facilities, and more.

“We are proud to continue our strong relationship with the IHG brand,” said General Manager Wade Michael. “As a long standing member of the community, we’re excited to see what the future holds for us as the newly rebranded Staybridge Suites - Orlando Royale Parc Suites.”

AD1 Global’s portfolio has quickly expanded to now include 22 hotels, including internationally recognized brands such as Hilton, Marriott, and Wyndham. The company is actively engaged in finding new acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.ad1global.com.

About AD1 Global:
AD1 Global is a fully-integrated hospitality company based in Hollywood, Florida. Involved in every facet of the business, the company focuses on everything from strategic acquisitions and new developments, to renovations, management services, and investments. AD1 Global offers complete and comprehensive hotel solutions tailored to the specific needs of each individual property. The company’s goal is to continuously improve the work process, resulting in highly profitable hotels.
Contact Information
AD1 Global
Jon McMillian
954-434-5001
Contact
www.ad1global.com

