Susan Zemser Israel Honored as a Prominent Business Leader for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

About Susan Zemser Israel

Susan Zemser Israel was the Owner of 3 Lovebugs/dba Entrée Boutique, a beautiful fashion boutique in Port Washington, New York. The shop specialized women’s and teenage girls’ clothing and accessories. Susan recently closed the New York boutique and is relocating to California where she will be opening a new shop.



Susan specializes as a buyer and stylist. She is responsible for the overall shop operations, inventory, selling, marketing, management and style decisions.



With an impeccable sense of style and a love of fashion, Ms. Zemser Israel always collaborates with her clients to help them attain just the right look, accessorizing and personalizing outfits to match each individual’s own sense of couture. From finding those special shoes, belts, jeans, or a blazer, she ensured that her store carried the current fashions that are in vogue, from timeless pieces to vacation wear and professional outfits. Her customers often said that rather than feeling like that they’ve gone to a store to buy clothes, they feel as though they’ve spent the afternoon with girlfriends having fun.



Born in Brooklyn, New York, Susan received her B.A. in Accounting from Baruch College in 1985, and received her M.A. in Education and Psychology, and Early Childhood Education from New York University in 1996.



Ms. Zemser Israel is a Board Member of the Business Improvement District and a member of the Hudson River Sailing Foundation. Previously, she worked at Morgan Shareholder Services and the 92nd Street Y Nursery School, of New York City.



Susan has three children, Hannah, Elana and Jake. In her spare time, she enjoys family activities, sailing and travel. She is very excited at the prospect of sharing her love of couture with new customers and establishing herself as a West Coast fashionista.



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Port Washington, NY, March 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Susan Zemser Israel of Port Washington, New York has been commemorated as a Prominent Business Leader for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and success in the field of fashion apparel.

