Showy Officially Announces New Business and Website Launch for February

Based on decades of technological expertise and professional installation contracting for both residential and commercial spaces, Showy makes smart home or office design and installation effortless and available through its pre-selected packages to a customized design option on www.showyhome.com.





"We all came to meet each other working on an investment property project whose owner wanted to showcase tech in the home. It wasn't just plugging in devices but integrating them into the fabric of the home. As a group we delivered exceeding the owner's expectation, but collectively saw the opportunity," said Mike Honeycutt, Showy's General Contractor. Jacques Henri-Hutchison, Showy's Tech guru laughed, "I live to geek out with the tech however seeing the excitement when the potential buyers realized how easy, frankly fun, it was to control things in their space with a voice command or their cell phone...without a doubt made the home standout and valuable."



National research shows that 54% of consumers plan to purchase a smart home device in the next year. Further, new constructions of homes and commercial buildings are incorporating smart devices with the highest year-over-year growth, 267% and 250% respectively.



"We know that more than 100 million devices, and growing, with Alexa or Google voice assistance exist in homes and offices today," said Showy's Partnership Director Omar Chanman. "What's more amazing about that figure is a glaring percentage of those devices are not made by Amazon or Google, but are partner devices with voice assistant capabilities built into them like thermostats, lighting, security systems, and even your sprinklers."



With the industry and consumer demand at a tipping point, Showy appears to be poised for growth as it gives residential and commercial property owners the ability to easily design and install smart, connected spaces to their needs using industry leading smart devices, technical experts, and professional installers.



Stephanie Chanman

949-416-5353



www.showyhome.com

Create and control any home or office space with convenience through our custom design and installation of smart, connected devices.



