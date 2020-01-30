DECK 7 Interviews Maliha Aqeel, Director of Global Communications at Fix Network World

Press Releases DECK 7 Press Release

Maliha emphasizes on bringing the brand promise and purpose into the decision-making process.

With over 15 years of progressive experience in strategic communication, Maliha is passionate about the intersection of culture, content and customers in driving innovation and shaping brand experiences in a digital-first economy. As a global professional, she has worked in the Middle East and North America, and managed communication programs aimed at the UK, European and Asia-Pacific markets.



Maliha has also led EY’s Tax Canada Bot-a-thon campaign, which won several awards in internal communication and employee engagement including a Gold Quill “Best of the Best” award, which represents the very best entries seen from around the globe.



Prior to joining EY in 2016, Maliha headed communication for the Institute of Corporate Directors, an association for corporate directors serving over 10,000 members across Canada. Before moving client side, she spent several years in agency and led the financial communication practice for APCO Worldwide’s Dubai office. In that role, Maliha worked on global M&As and divestitures, crisis communication and public affairs engagements. Her accomplishments include developing a new ICD brand and revamping ICD’s Director Journal, which earned IABC Gold Quill awards of merit and IABC Canada Silver Leaf awards of excellence.



Maliha is a speaker at conferences and industry events about content and channel strategies for B2B brands, data-informed marcomm planning, the 7Ps of marketing applied to internal communication, and the four essential skills to future proof your communication career.



About DECK 7:



