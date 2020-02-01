Press Releases DECK 7 Press Release

Receive press releases from DECK 7: By Email RSS Feeds: DECK 7 Interviews Amy Barzdukas, EVP & CMO at Poly

Amy discusses Poly’s brand transformation and the next generation of video conferencing.

San Diego, CA, February 01, 2020 --(



Prior to joining Polycom, Amy served as Vice President of Worldwide Marketing for HP’s Business Personal Systems group and had a successful 16-year career at Microsoft with multiple leadership and general manager roles, including General Manager of Competitive Marketing Strategy and General Manager Marketing Communications in the Server and Tools Business and General Manager of Product Management and Product Marketing for Internet Explorer and Consumer Security.



Amy brings a depth of experience across the marketing disciplines and a passion for customers, technology and for evangelizing the Workplace of the Future. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Abilene Christian University.



Amy joined Poly in 2018 following the company’s acquisition of Polycom and has more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry. She joined Polycom in 2015 as Vice President of Global Solutions Marketing and was promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer in 2017.



About DECK 7:



DECK 7 is a digital marketing, lead generation and media services company consisting of 300 marketing mavens, data science experts and martech engineers who deliver services to our clients worldwide. Headquartered in San Diego, we orchestrate and execute over 2800 campaigns each year for brands, agencies and martech platforms. Contact us at deck7.io. San Diego, CA, February 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- DECK 7 publishes yet another thought-provoking interview with Amy Barzdukas, who’s the EVP and CMO at Poly. Known for her ability to create and execute winning turnarounds on a global scale, Amy is a marketing and communications leader with extensive experience in setting strategy, shifting perceptions, advising customers, digital marketing, revenue marketing, integrated marketing communications, and public relations in highly competitive product arenas.Prior to joining Polycom, Amy served as Vice President of Worldwide Marketing for HP’s Business Personal Systems group and had a successful 16-year career at Microsoft with multiple leadership and general manager roles, including General Manager of Competitive Marketing Strategy and General Manager Marketing Communications in the Server and Tools Business and General Manager of Product Management and Product Marketing for Internet Explorer and Consumer Security.Amy brings a depth of experience across the marketing disciplines and a passion for customers, technology and for evangelizing the Workplace of the Future. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Abilene Christian University.Amy joined Poly in 2018 following the company’s acquisition of Polycom and has more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry. She joined Polycom in 2015 as Vice President of Global Solutions Marketing and was promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer in 2017.About DECK 7:DECK 7 is a digital marketing, lead generation and media services company consisting of 300 marketing mavens, data science experts and martech engineers who deliver services to our clients worldwide. Headquartered in San Diego, we orchestrate and execute over 2800 campaigns each year for brands, agencies and martech platforms. Contact us at deck7.io. Contact Information DECK 7, Inc.

Suraj Sharma

619-900-9595



deck7.io



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from DECK 7