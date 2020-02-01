Networked Rotary Encoders Boast New Features



http://www.amci.com Terryville, CT, February 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI), adds new features to their NR60E2 series of networked absolute rotary encoders . The new features include a Profinet interface, E2 Technology, Hub Shaft (Blind Shaft) Option, and Stainless Steel units. These rotary sensors provide an overall measuring range of 16 bits (single-turn resolution) plus 14 bits (number of revolutions), for 30 bits total. The AMCI NR60E2 networked encoders are 100% compatible with Allen-Bradley, Siemens, and Schneider PLCs that support EtherNet/IP, Modbus TCP/IP, or Profinet. With both single-turn and multi-turn versions available, AMCI’s networked encoders are ready for any application.NR60E2 Networked Absolute Rotary Encoder Features:- EtherNet/IP, Modbus-TCP, & Profinet- Integrated, Dual-Port Switch- Single-turn resolution up to 16 bit- Multi-turn resolution up to 30 bit- IP67 Ingress Protection Rating- Solid shaft and hub shaft versions- Stainless steel units available- Programs using PLC’s native softwareHub Shaft & Stainless Steel Now AvailableNR60E2 Ethernet Encoders are offered in either a 63mm diameter package with hub/blind shaft mounting style, or a 58mm package with flange or servo mount options. Stainless steel units are also available. There are three M12 connectors supplying power and network connectivity, with either side or end connect versions available.New E2 TechnologyAMCI’s new E2 Technology is an innovative multi-protocol approach to Ethernet distributed I/O that makes moving from one industrial Ethernet protocol to another simple. Supported protocols include EtherNet/IP™, Modbus-TCP, and Profinet. An advanced web server integrated within the NR60E2 facilitates network configuration changes. The NR60E2 has a built-in Ethernet switch and dual network ports, offering fault-tolerant networking; DLR for EtherNet/IP & MRP for Profinet, which can detect a break in the network and redirect the network traffic maintaining communication and system up-time. The embedded switch also provides a network connection for additional devices without increasing the nodes on your Ethernet switch.The NR60E2 networked encoder is resolver-based and supplies absolute position feedback without glass discs or sensitive LED components, enabling it to withstand high levels of shock and vibration. The IP67 rated package is the solution for single-turn and multi-turn position applications requiring protection from dust and water ingress. Solid shaft and hub shaft versions are also available to satisfy a variety of applications.About Advanced Micro Controls Inc.Founded in 1985, Advanced Micro Controls, Inc. (AMCI) is a leading U.S. based manufacturer with a global presence. AMCI industrial control products improve PLC-based automation systems with specialized position sensing and motion control technology that simplifies automation and adds reliability to manufacturing processes. AMCI designs and manufactures all of their products, enabling superior quality and innovation. The company provides 24/7 technical support staff, ready to answer questions about installation, configuration and operation of all AMCI products.Media Contact:Rachael NovakTelephone: (860) 585-1254 ext-132Email: rnovak@amci.comAdvanced Micro Controls Inc.20 Gear DrivePlymouth Industrial ParkTerryville, CT 06786 USATelephone: (860)-585-1254Facsimile: (860) 584-1973http://www.amci.com Contact Information AMCI

