Press Releases DECK 7 Press Release

Receive press releases from DECK 7: By Email RSS Feeds: DECK 7 interviews John A. Steinert, CMO at TechTarget

John sheds light on intent data’s role in sales and marketing operations.

San Diego, CA, February 03, 2020 --(



John, along with his team are responsible for bringing the power of purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services to technology companies. He brings decades of experience in customer acquisition, lead generation, brand transformation, restructuring of marketing capabilities, and customer-centricity for both the buyers/users and maker/sellers, etc., to drive revenue growth.



Prior to joining TechTarget, John has also held executive marketing roles at SAP, WPP, Pitney Bowes, and Mercer. He was awarded leadership recognition for guiding successful marketing reorganization: rated in the top 2% of executives across the entire company.



As a VP of Global Demand Generation at SAP, John played a key role in architecting new sales & marketing model and digital transformation for SAP worldwide. He drove adoption and cultural shift across global locations with comprehensive change management, designed, built, and implemented modern demand generation capability; created lead / demand generation strategies, processes and solutions, developed / led demand centers in Europe, Asia and The Americas.



John has achieved breakthrough campaign results across multiple industries and geographies; significantly reduced cost against mid-market segment in first and subsequent years, and adapted “Best Run Businesses” campaign to address SMB and improve coverage of thousands of smaller companies globally.



About DECK 7:



DECK 7 is a digital marketing, lead generation and media services company consisting of 300 marketing mavens, data science experts and martech engineers who deliver services to our clients worldwide. Headquartered in San Diego, we orchestrate and execute over 2800 campaigns each year for brands, agencies and martech platforms. Contact us at deck7.io. San Diego, CA, February 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- DECK 7 has rolled out another fascinating interview with TechTarget’s Chief Marketing Officer, John A. Steinert. A passionate believer in the information needs of IT professionals and solution providers, John is responsible for brainstorming how TechTarget’s marketing can help customers reach their business objectives.John, along with his team are responsible for bringing the power of purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services to technology companies. He brings decades of experience in customer acquisition, lead generation, brand transformation, restructuring of marketing capabilities, and customer-centricity for both the buyers/users and maker/sellers, etc., to drive revenue growth.Prior to joining TechTarget, John has also held executive marketing roles at SAP, WPP, Pitney Bowes, and Mercer. He was awarded leadership recognition for guiding successful marketing reorganization: rated in the top 2% of executives across the entire company.As a VP of Global Demand Generation at SAP, John played a key role in architecting new sales & marketing model and digital transformation for SAP worldwide. He drove adoption and cultural shift across global locations with comprehensive change management, designed, built, and implemented modern demand generation capability; created lead / demand generation strategies, processes and solutions, developed / led demand centers in Europe, Asia and The Americas.John has achieved breakthrough campaign results across multiple industries and geographies; significantly reduced cost against mid-market segment in first and subsequent years, and adapted “Best Run Businesses” campaign to address SMB and improve coverage of thousands of smaller companies globally.About DECK 7:DECK 7 is a digital marketing, lead generation and media services company consisting of 300 marketing mavens, data science experts and martech engineers who deliver services to our clients worldwide. Headquartered in San Diego, we orchestrate and execute over 2800 campaigns each year for brands, agencies and martech platforms. Contact us at deck7.io. Contact Information DECK 7, Inc.

Suraj Sharma

619-900-9595



deck7.io



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from DECK 7