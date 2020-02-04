DECK 7 Optimizes Its Strategic Marketing for 2020 Using a Revised ABM Strategy

Press Releases DECK 7 Press Release

Top lead generation company, DECK 7 is more data-focused than ever.

San Diego, CA, February 04, 2020 --(



DECK 7’s ABM prowess is defined by its skilled team members and their advanced approach to B2B marketing. The DECK 7 team has created a simple, yet effective framework for executing ABM at scale; it consists of a comprehensive and strategic approach in order to identify, target, engage, activate, and measure success in real-time.



DECK 7’s account-based marketing operations are now made even stronger with a personalized content strategy to target multiple decision-makers within the same organization. An excellent collaboration between the sales and marketing teams has made the process of planning, operating, executing and evaluating much more seamless and effective in going after high-quality accounts.



To engage with the buyers, DECK 7 leverages prospect-specific content customization and dynamic content marketing, retargeting and customized advertising campaigns, and accounts metrics, to name a few. Not only has it resulted in a more targeted outreach and customer acquisition, but also an ongoing lead nurturing process.



About DECK 7



Contact Information DECK 7, Inc.

Suraj Sharma

619-900-9595



deck7.io



