Hon Tam Nha Trang Sea JSC (Owner of Hon Tam Island) Takes a New Approach to the Epidemic Crisis to Focus on Newly Emerging Markets

Last week in a management meeting, Hon Tam Nha Trang Sea JSC announced it had taken a quick reaction to the epidemic pneumonia originated from Wuhan, China in mid-December 2019.

This new business approach was taken and executed by creating luring promotions with deep offers to attract a vast number of guests. To do this effectively, it is known that the top management has instructed the marketing team to focus excessively on being widely exposed to the online environment in the digital era including its own group and individual websites.



It is highly expected that the redirection will help to boost up the room production for MerPerle Hon Tam Resort and MerPerle Beach Hotel as well as to welcome more diversified guests to use its other products and services such as mud bath, sea sports games, sea day tours, massage & spa and so on to cover the loss of the declining Chinese guest segment.



MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experience based on the business philosophy of bringing a diversified range of products and outstanding service to the guests which create a unique experience and a feeling of belonging with the Vietnamese culture and nature.



MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an "oasis" nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.



Located on a beautiful isolated island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an ideal destination of choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, for a couple seeking romance or simply for family rest and relaxation or even any reasons.



