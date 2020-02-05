Cotton Knee Sleeves from SocksLane Celebrates 1 Year in the Market

Press Releases SocksLane Press Release

Portland, OR, February 05, 2020 --



The cotton compression knee sleeve is designed for knee support and to give all-day comfort. With its closed patella design, the knee brace support provides ample support for the knee in different needs like sports, walking, jogging and provide pain relief for the affected area without restricting the range of movement of the knee. This makes it possible for individuals to wear the breathable cotton knee brace support all day long.



A verifid customer review said, “I have purchased several compression knee sleeves for my husband and he was not satisfied. When I ordered the first one and he tried it, he immediately said order another one. And I did. It came in two days. He is now wearing them both and has less pain as his knees are secure for lack of a better word. Amanda has been in touch to assure our satisfaction. Not only do they make a quality product but they care about their customers. I absolutely recommend this product.”



Amanda Dixon

503-568-1586



SocksLane.com



