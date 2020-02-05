Plains Dedicated Group Names Lance D. Roberts as CEO

Press Releases Plains Dedicated Group Press Release Share Blog

Plains Dedicated Group names Lance D. Roberts as Chief Executive Officer.





Roberts joins the Plains Group and is leaving his consulting firm. Over his years he has successfully helped many companies achieve success in revenue growth, transitions, improved safety, reduced driver turnover and mergers & acquisition. His vast experience is exactly what is needed to achieve the milestones set by the Plains Group. Roberts has an MBA, CTB and over 25 years within the transportation and logistics industry; operating in less than truckload, full truck load, heavy haul, warehousing and distribution management both as an asset-based provider and a non-asset based provider. Roberts brings his entrepreneurial approach to the Plains Group using visionary and strategic skills. He has a proven track for developing and implementing sales & marketing programs to effectively make The Plains Co-Op recognizable disruptor & solutions provider to our drivers, owner operators and customer partners.



Mr. Roberts currently resides in Fort Worth Texas along with his wife, and two of his three children. Roberts will be transiting to the ChampionsGate corporate office location where the Plains Group resides.



For more information contact:

Lance D. Roberts

Orlando, FL, February 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Plains Dedicated Group, which owns Plains Express, Plains Dedicated and Plains Finance, announces the hiring of Lance D. Roberts as Chief Executive Officer. He joins the Plains Group to head up the expansion of their service offerings and growth of their trucking Co-Op. Plains Dedicated Group believes that with Roberts leading the charge they can effectively disrupt and transform the trucking industry. They believe that start up truckers need guidance and support until they reach the 50 to 100 truck fleet size. By use of the Co-Op they can protect, improve and mentor the small owner operators and help them achieve success through their purchasing power and freight experience. These dedicated resources are in turn offered to Plains Dedicated Group's customer partners to help manage and grow capacity to meet their service demands.

Holly Beeson

(720) 259-7140



http://plainsdedicated.com/

Plains Dedicated Group

8390 ChampionsGate Blvd, Suite 200

ChampionsGate, FL 33896



